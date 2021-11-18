Grêmio goes to the STJD and asks for reconsideration to have fans in the final straight of the Brasileirão

Grêmio wants to have fans in its games again and has sought a request for reconsideration in the STJD

O Guild tries to reverse the punishment imposed by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) of not having supported in the final stretch after the Tricolors invasion of the field in the 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras on October 31st.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul made a request for reconsideration to the STJD to overturn the injunction that impedes the public in the games as home and visitor.

Since the injunction came into effect, on November 3, there have been four matches without the support of the fans. After the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, president Romildo Bolzan Jr. gave details of the order.

“We are working a lot with the STJD and the entire legal system of the club in order to return the member’s right to attend the stadium. We are working hard to see whether the game in Chapecó (against Chapecoense, on Saturday) or against Flamengo ( in Porto Alegre, on Tuesday) we can have an audience,” said the top hat.

According to the Uol website, as it is a recent request, there is still no response from the STJD for Grêmio’s case. The Tricolor is in 18th place, with 32 points conquered until the momentnot. Juventude, the first team out of the Z4, has 37.