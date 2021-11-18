Grêmio persists in overturning STJD injunction, and fans organize to go to Arena Condá | Guild

Grêmio’s legal department is awaiting analysis of the request for reconsideration with suspensive effect on the preliminary injunction given by the president of the STJD. However, the information is that there is no deadline for an answer.

The club is obliged to receive the games in the Arena with the gates closed after the invasion of the field and the depredation of the VAR’s cabin after the defeat by Palmeiras, at the beginning of the month. In matches away from home, fans are prohibited from accessing the visiting space.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans are banned from the Arena Condá — Photo: Eduardo Florão Grêmio fans are banned from the Arena Condá — Photo: Eduardo Florão

The legal director Nestor Hein is out of the case because of public disagreements with the president of the organization Otávio Noronha, who is filing a lawsuit against the Grêmio leader due to recent statements about court decisions.

– We are working a lot with the STJD and the legal system to quickly seek the return of our partner and fan’s right to attend the stadium, to see if we already have an audience for the game in Chapecó, Flamengo – said president Romildo Bolzan Jr. after Grêmio’s victory against Bragantino.

Fans go to Arena Condá

While acting behind the scenes, Grêmio has publicly made an appeal to receive the support of the fans.

– I’ve already made the call for the fans of the west of Santa Catarina. Let’s burn Chapecó. The Grêmio fans are very strong in the west, we have the support – said vice president Denis Abrahão also on Tuesday.

Consul Lucivete Agostini, from Chapecó, advises fans to buy tickets normally to go to Arena Condá. However, dress neutrally, without identification with the Grêmio.

– At this point, what we advise fans is that access to Arena Condá is free, as long as they purchase a ticket from Chapecoense, who can go to all sectors without wearing the sacred mantle of Grêmio, neutral. The guideline I have is that, if you are a fan and come, you will be among Chapecoense’s fans. Behave so that the Grêmio does not have an irregularity – said Agostini to the ge.

The STJD’s office reinforces the decision in force and that Grêmio is not entitled to tickets as a visitor, that is, Grêmio fans are prohibited from attending matches until the sentence is passed. In addition, it is the duty of the home club, Chape, to supervise and prohibit the entry of fans identified with the team from Rio Grande do Sul.