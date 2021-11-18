Grêmio squad: Chapecó, Borja and Villasanti return and are available to Mancini | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini will have three new additions to the group for the game against Chapecoense, on Saturday. Goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó and defensive midfielder Villasanti have already appeared in training this Wednesday, after a period with the Brazilian and Paraguayan teams. The center forward Borja is expected on this farm and is also available.

The trio returns from the qualifiers to reinforce Grêmio in the fight against relegation. The probability is that he will resume the vacancies among the holders for the duel in Oeste Santa Catarina.

Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio training

This Wednesday’s activity had only players who did not play in the victory over Bragantino. So far from forwarding any lineup to the game.

The Grêmio coach had already said that he could change the team again due to physical wear and tear. After Chape, Tricolor will face Flamengo on Tuesday, in a delayed duel for the 2nd round, and Bahia on the sixth.

A lineup projection has Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos (Villasanti), Lucas Silva, Jhonata Robert (Villasanti), Campaz and Ferreira; Borja.

Athletes who played in Tuesday’s game remained in the locker room in physical recovery. The Grêmio squad goes back to training this Thursday afternoon for the match against Chape. The trip is scheduled for early Friday afternoon.