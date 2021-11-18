GTA RP Cidade Alta will have vaccinations with Pfizer to fight Covid-19 | Action games

The Cidade Alta server of GTA RP (roleplay) will stage the first virtual vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in partnership with pharmaceutical company Pfizer. During a special event that ends on November 25th, users will be able to participate in a mission to be vaccinated in the game. To take the initiative to the real world, those who are immunized with at least one dose can receive rewards for their characters. Cidade Alta is a server maintained by Outplay and accessible through GTA 5 on PC, where players interpret everyday actions.

To start the mission, users will need to go to an in-game Virtual Vaccination Center to be vaccinated virtually. This will grant a special bandage on the character’s arm that indicates immunization.

To earn the rewards, the player needs to publicly post a photo on their Instagram or Twitter that shows they have also been vaccinated in the real world with the hashtag #VacinaInGame, in addition to the passport number of the GTA RP character. Upon confirmation of vaccination, the user will receive 100% dark bar, 100% life bar and an exclusive sweatshirt to customize their avatar.

After vaccination, other players will be able to see the bandage on your character’s arm. The objective is to increase the dissemination of the mission to other users. The campaign also features some of the main game influencers such as Piuzinho, Gabepeixe, Taspio and Babi in broadcasts on the Twitch lives platform, where they will show the mission and talk more about vaccination.

The action, conceived by the advertising agency Ogilvy in partnership with Druid and Outplay, is part of the campaign “Vacina. Tomar para Retomar”. The goal is to increase vaccination among Generation Z youth, with whom the game has a great connection power, says Druid CEO Claudio Lima. According to Paulot Benetti, CEO of Outplay, the Cidade Alta server has more than 6 million daily views across multiple platforms. He claims to be committed to bringing not just entertainment, but knowledge and awareness to those who watch creators and streamers on his platform.