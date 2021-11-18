Guardians of the Galaxy welcomes Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X • Eurogamer.pt

The first major update for Guardians of the Galaxy has just arrived, adding the long-awaited Ray Tracing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In addition to this addition in visual terms, it is now allowed to load saves previous games, to change the choices made in the story or simply because they were blocked in the game due to an error.

The Xbox Series S receives an interesting option, the possibility to unlock the frames per second, allowing users to play between 30 and 60fps. This option is recommended for those who have a screen with VRR.

On consoles of the previous generation, we have PlayStation 4 which had the right to some corrections, with the highlight being the improvement in performance on the original PS4.

Added general stability improvements on all platforms, improvements when Ray Tracing is enabled, and more.

Here you can see the huge full list of changes this update sees. 1.05 brings up Guardians of the Galaxy.