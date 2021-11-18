Guedes reinforces that he wants to sell Correios, Eletrobras and the Port of Santos | Brazil

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes , stated today that precatory that people have receivables from the government may be paid with shares in privatized companies. “We want to sell the post offices . we want to sell to Eletrobras , O Port of Santos “, he said in English in a lecture at the Bradesco BBI CEO Forum event. “Exactly as we did with the embraer .”

Guedes again stated that the debt of the precatório “came out of nowhere and exploded”. “We’re trying to stick to the ceiling, we’re trying to control these unmanageable expenses under a ceiling,” he said.

According to him, the requisitions of small value add up to R$ 20 billion, which is equivalent to half of the established ceiling for precatório. In the case of those who have large court orders to receive, “it is reasonable for them to wait a year”, he said.

The minister also stated that the freeze on civil servants’ salaries was important during the pandemic. “It gave us more than any administrative reform would,” he said.

Guedes also stated that “there are senators talking about removing court orders from the roof.” “I think this is a big mistake,” he said. According to him, this measure “will make legal expenses uncontrollable”.

Shortly thereafter, he stated that measures to end the “fiscal architecture” could reduce economic growth next year. “I would even forgive these 0% projections [de crescimento] for next year”, he said.

The minister also reported that investors from Dubai, where he has been in recent days, plan to invest US$ 10 billion in infrastructure projects in Brazil.

“The Arabs are not worried about domestic interest rates,” he said. “They will send $10 billion.”

He also highlighted that the sale of state-owned companies, citing Petrobras, could finance poverty eradication programs. He also said that measures to stabilize oil prices, in a context of high prices for the commodity abroad and a devaluation of the exchange rate, are not “the best way out”.

1 of 1 Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks to the press in the auditorium of the Ministry of Economy in Brasília — Photo: Wilson Dias/Agência Brasil

“The best solution is to let the market work,” he said.

Guedes said that the anticipation of the revision of the spending ceiling “was opportunistic from a political point of view, but it is reasonable” in fiscal terms.

“The review is not a threat to the fiscal architecture,” he said.

But Guedes acknowledged again that the review “did not come from the Ministry of Economy”. “We fought until the end to preserve the roof,” he said.

According to him, the measure will prevent “a mismatch” of real expenses and the spending ceiling. The minister also stated that expenses with Brazil Aid will be of “R$ 10 billion, R$ 12 billion more” and reinforced that primary spending will be at 17.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year. Still for 2022, it projected a primary deficit of 1% of GDP.

The minister once again stated that he disagrees with “the banks’ projections” for the growth of the Brazilian economy. “We’ll see what happens in the next quarter,” he said. “Services are booming.”

The cycle of high interest rates that has been promoted by the Central Bank (BC) “will only slow down growth”.

“Let’s see what happens to those who are predicting 0% or 1% growth [para 2022]. It will be a shame”, he said. “The problem will not be growth, it will be resilient inflation.”

“We certainly have a problem with inflation rising, with reforms not moving at the necessary speed,” he said.