Gugu’s daughter opens the game about fighting with her brother

Marina Liberato, one of the daughters of Gugu, opened the game about the alleged fight with his brother, João Augusto Liberato. The two had broken relations in August this year, due to disagreements after the death of the presenter, who died at age 60, in 2019.

Nonetheless, it seems that the atmosphere between the brothers is now one of peace. At least that’s what Marina suggested through her Instagram Stories. There, a follower wanted to know if the girl was fighting with João and if they weren’t talking. Sofia’s twin, in turn, assured that they are talking yes.

“Lie. We’re not fighting and I talked to him today”, said Marina, taking a relaxed selfie to answer the internet user.

Despite the young woman’s statement, the twins did not attend their brother’s birthday on November 10th. The boy celebrated the date only with his mother, Rose Miriam, and his girlfriend.

“Our children are God’s blessings. Our great opportunity to become better people. Happy birthday, my beloved son”, wrote Rose at the time.

In season, Sofia, even without attending her brother’s birthday, left him a message on Instagram: “Birthday of my little brother who is already turning 20! I love you a lot!”, wrote the young woman.

Understand the quarrel of the children of Gugu Liberato

The fight between the children of Gugu, who died in November 2019, it began after the twins demonstrated against João and his aunt, the numerologist Aparecida Liberato. She was named the inventor of the presenter’s fortune.

Because she controls the money the teenagers receive, the two complained that they earn a low value compared to their brother and grandmother, Dona Maria do Céu. And also that her aunt refused to give her an increase in her allowance.

Marina and Sofia defend the mother’s right to share the heritage of the communicator, while the boy is on his aunt’s side. In July, João Augusto even stated, in a note, that the sisters were being manipulated in his father’s inventory, and said that the emancipation of the 17-year-old sisters was “doubtful”.

The defense of Marina and Sofia, which is the same as Rose Miriam, in turn, countered that the “manipulation” occurred on the side that João defends and highlighted the “lack of maturity of the 19-year-old boy”.