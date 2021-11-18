“Hamilton knows I got married”, celebrates the bride who went viral at the São Paulo GP – 11/18/2021

Journalist Henrique Henning and student Beatriz Libardi celebrated their wedding last Sunday (14), in Vitória (ES), and impressed pilot Lewis Hamilton by interrupting the ceremony to celebrate the victory of the British competitor in the São Paulo Grand Prix. In conversation with the UOL Sport, the newlyweds said they were incredulous and trembling when they came across Hamilton’s Instagram post.

“The reaction is impossible to describe. I was in the middle of the street, my cell phone stuck, people started calling me, my husband saw it. I was in shock, I could only repeat: ‘Hamilton gave me back, Hamilton knows I got married.’ I was on my way to deliver my wedding dress, and the lady was asking me several questions like ‘do you have any stains?’ you know I got married,'” said Beatriz.

“When she went to deliver the dress, she got a message that Hamilton had thanked us for our celebration on his Instagram profile. Wow… She was shaking in disbelief. We weren’t believing that after one dream came true, another one followed right behind. , just like Hamilton in Interlagos overtaking everyone. His message only came in Stories, unfortunately. Later, he also made a post on Twitter, sharing the video talking about his PVC totem making its presence felt”, explained Henrique.

The famous totem even attended the bachelorette party of the bride Beatriz, who is a big fan of Formula 1 and the British Mercedes. The PVC statue was a surprise gift from her friends.

“Watching F1 came from my childhood, my father and grandfather were big fans of Ayrton Senna and we always followed Brazilians. So, in my childhood, I saw Rubinho running, then Massa. Every Sunday, TV was programmed. in racing. My father did rally and motocross, so motorsport was always part of my life, until my father’s death,” said Beatriz.

“The passion for Hamilton came years later, he always caught my attention for being an exceptional driver, but above all, for the incredible human being that he is, for me it doesn’t make sense to root for a driver who is great but who doesn’t. no difference off the tracks. Hamilton makes a difference all over the world,” said the young woman.

In the recording shared by the Brit, it is possible to see the bride and groom celebrating his victory in the middle of the ceremony. According to Henrique, his wife Beatriz is Hamilton’s real fan and was apprehensive about the pilot’s performance on the Interlagos circuit, because he took 10th place on the starting grid.

Lewis Hamilton’s Totem at Henry and Beatrice’s Wedding Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“We were very anxious during the day, because we got dressed during the ceremony and there was no internet signal or television there. The wedding started at 4 pm, so it was already over. As Hamilton was back there, there wasn’t much hope that he would win. On top of that, the bride’s cell phone was transmitting the ceremony live, so she couldn’t even look for the result,” said the journalist.

“When the ceremonialist said she had a surprise, we expected everything but that. What appeared in the video is 100% authentic. It turns out that my wife is a super Hamilton fan and I went with the bandwagon, but actually I’m rooting for the Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, and that’s why the wedding toast was Shoey (champagne in tennis),” he added.

According to Bia, the announcement of Hamilton’s victory was really a surprise. The idea came from the ceremonialist who commanded the celebration of the union.

“The only thing I learned was that Lewis was sixth and that Daniel Ricciardo wasn’t going to finish the race. After that they took my cell phone because they needed it to broadcast the wedding. I finished getting dressed in the rush and went down to get married The wedding was very emotional and I disconnected a bit from the race, when the ceremonialist said she had something to talk to us, we expected it to be a surprise from our parents or godparents. with the punishments and Max flying, Hamilton to win this GP seemed impossible”, highlighted the bride.

As soon as the video landed on social media, it rocked. Beatriz’ cell phone didn’t stop and she ended up having her account blocked by Twitter because of the unexpected amount of comments and likes.

“A lot of people marked Mercedes and Hamilton saying that it needed to get to them. We slept and the next morning we saw that Mercedes had reposted. We couldn’t believe it. Bia could only say ‘Mercedes reposted me. It’ll come. at Hamilton.’ And it happened,” said Henrique.

Hamilton is impressed after couple broke up because of him Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“This episode made my week! These two beautiful people got married on Sunday, and were told of my result while they were getting married. Congratulations to you both. I wish you all the happiness in the world, and thanks for your support. and energy”, wrote Hamilton in the Instagram Stories.

After starting tenth, Hamilton won the São Paulo GP after overtaking Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull on the 60th lap. To celebrate, the Brit repeated Ayrton Senna’s gesture and raised the Brazilian flag. In addition, the Mercedes driver also took the podium wrapped in the Brazilian flag.

In the video, Bia celebrates her idol’s victory a lot, Henrique smiles, but soon after makes a sad face. No. He didn’t support Max Verstappen, who came in second at the São Paulo GP.

“Do you know what we’re talking about at the end? I ask: what position did Daniel Ricciardo reach. Bia replies: ‘He abandoned the race.’ That’s why I make a sad face (laughs). People don’t. Twitter thought I was cheering for Max and I was upset? Their mistake. I think Hamilton is sensational on and off the track. I’m a fan, but Bia is much more,” explained the fiance.

Henrique and Bia’s wedding reached the pages of newspapers around the world and filled the couple’s hearts with joy. They received messages from people who are now inspired by celebrations like theirs.

“Seeing our happiness shared with the whole world was spectacular. We planned and had a wedding in the middle of a pandemic, with a reduced number of people. That’s why we even broadcast it on Instagram. All this repercussion brought a lot of positive message, a lot of people happy for us and inspired by our dream”.