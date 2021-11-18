Health increases resources for diagnosis of prostate cancer – News

In November Blue, a month dedicated to raising awareness about prostate cancer, the Ministry of Health launches the Blue Line, dedicated to men’s health care. In a ceremony this Wednesday (17), the Ministry announced a R$ 4.3 million increase in the diagnosis of the disease. With the update, investments reach R$ 7.3 million, focusing on SUS payments for biopsy procedures.

“The Ministry of Health’s policy for combating cancer is one of the largest in the world,” said Minister Marcelo Queiroga, noting that the Ministry’s new action is an “expansion of clarification on prostate cancer”. “Silly prejudice no longer exists. We have to look for a doctor, and women are always an example for us”, she said, because the female public is more attentive to health care.

A survey carried out by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimated that more than 65,800 new cases of prostate cancer can be diagnosed in 2021. This corresponds to 62.95% of new cases per 100,000 men. With early diagnosis, the chances of cure are 90%. However, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology, the discovery of cancer is usually late in 20% of cases, which causes 25% of patients to die from the disease.

“Two men die every hour with prostate cancer in Brazil. Cases that can be treatable, curable, and for which part of the physical examination lasts ten seconds,” said Socorro Gross, a representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO ) in Brazil. She reinforced the importance of the family in supporting early diagnosis. “We need our men to be aware. It’s a family matter that everyone has to be involved in.”

In the assessment of the director of the specialized and thematic care department of the Ministry of Health, Maíra Botelho, the moment serves as an opportunity not only to sensitize the male population to seek a doctor at the first warning signs, but also to improve the care network . “We need to focus on reducing barriers to access, information, awareness of the population, quality of services and continuity of care in the health care network.”

The Blue Line comes with the proposal to expand public policies aimed at controlling and combating cancer, outlining a therapeutic itinerary for men who show signs and alterations in the prostate. “Erectile dysfunction and any change in the urinary pattern are important signs”, highlighted Botelho.

The annual investment for diagnostic tests for cancer in the SUS is R$ 102 million. 5.7 million exams are performed each year, including prostate biopsy, ultrasound and prostate-specific antigen dosage, in addition to clinical, laboratory, endoscopic or radiological exams.

Brazil has 314 qualified oncology services, which perform around 685,000 procedures for the treatment of prostate cancer per year, with an annual investment of R$360 million.