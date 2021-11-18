Hearing Center suspends care via SUS due to lack of resources

The Educational Center for Hearing and Language Ludovico Pavoni (Ceal-LP) suspended, for an indefinite period, the care of patients in the Unified Health System (SUS). According to the direction of the unit, since September this year, the Department of Health (SES) does not make the necessary transfers to carry out the procedures. The information was released this Tuesday (16/11).

The institution is responsible for providing health care to users, of all age groups, with hearing and intellectual impairment and with autism spectrum disorder. In the establishment, evaluations, diagnoses, therapeutic interventions, concessions and maintenance of individual sound amplification devices are carried out.

Ceal 2 (1) The institution has 30,000 registered SUS patient recordsDisclosure/Ceal-LP Ceal 3 Otorhinolaryngology, neuropediatrician, pediatric dentistry, speech therapy, psychology, occupational therapy, psychopedagogy, nutrition and social service services are offered free of chargeDisclosure/Ceal-LP 0

Ceal-LP has 30 thousand records of registered SUS patients. Of these, approximately 26 thousand are active. Every month, around 6,500 procedures are performed at the Specialized Rehabilitation Center.

The institution’s director, Giuseppe Rinaldi, claims that the SES did not renew the SUS agreement in September and, since then, does not transfer funds. For the first time in history, the center is unable to afford patient care.

“We were making a work plan together with the secretariat for the renewal of the agreement, however, almost three months without receiving funds, it is impossible to continue the service”, he laments.

According to Giuseppe, the deficit reaches R$ 340 thousand. The damage is related to the lack of transfers of the cost budget. “SES is checking the possibility of payment for the months in which we are working without an agreement, but the process is not moving forward. Our hands are tied”, he complains.

The suspension of care also worries the patients’ parents. Claudecine Fernandes is the mother of a 12-year-old boy, hearing impaired and autistic. The child has been monitored by Ceal-LP since the age of 7 years.

“We receive the news with great sadness. I don’t know how I will manage to get care for my son elsewhere. It’s a very worrying situation, as he needs the maintenance of the hearing aid”, he reveals.

Deputies charge transfer

This Wednesday (11/17), the topic was discussed in a session in the plenary of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF). On the occasion, deputy Leandro Grass (Network) demanded the transfer of funds to the entity. “They are children, teenagers. It’s unfortunate for us to watch this,” he said.

Claudio Abrantes district (PDT) said that he will “request the government to make the necessary efforts so that the services are maintained, since countless families in the DF count on its services, they count on Ceal”.

“I recognize the value of Ceal to society, as a serious institution and which, over the years, has been making an invaluable contribution to our population in supporting the hearing impaired, especially children, and autistic people”, highlighted Abrantes.

what does SES say

In a note, the Health Department informed that the contract with Ceal-LP had expired on September 14, 2021 and is being instructed in the technical assistance area for a new contractual instrument.

Also, according to the folder, there is a balance remaining from the last month of the contract, which should be concluded by the end of next week.