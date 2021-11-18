Henrique bursts into tears when he hears a singer with a voice equal to that of Marlia Mendona

Henrique and Clara Garcia (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

During a concert in Araguana, Tocantins, country duo Henrique and Juliano invited singer Clara Garcia to perform a tribute to Marlia Mendona, who died on November 5th in a plane accident. Because of the similarity between Clara and Marlia’s voices, the moment made Henrique burst into tears.

“Today, I want to first thank God, for the opportunity to meet you, and share this beautiful and emotional moment, which was to honor the woman we will always be fans! and respect for anyone. I want to thank this audience, what a wonderful energy, you are amazing, you received me very well and I have nothing to thank,” said Clara on Instagram

The duo and Marlia’s fans left hundreds of comments praising Clara’s performance and pointing out the similarity of her voice with Marlia’s.

“It sounds great to Marilia Mendona when she started her career. I wish you all the success in the world,” said a fan. “I’m all goose bumps,” commented one follower. “You deserve success and recognition for your talent!” “Your voice is identical to Marlia’s,” said one fan.

farewell



Julian



first commented on the death of



Marlia Mendona



last Thursday (11) with a series of photos in which he appears with her.

“In life, let’s take care! In life, let’s do! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet. Beautiful Manim text, reveals everything we were and will be. And until the next curtain opens,” he wrote in the caption.

The text to which Juliano refers is the one published last Wednesday (10) by his brother, Henrique. “It was no different with us and we met a person SO but SO GREAT in himself and in his qualities that even if we didn’t want to, we would be attracted like an im to her. Marlia, as much as you knew the strength and courage, showed it to we all face the personality of someone!”, he began in the homage.