Hipermercado Extra closes its doors in Curitiba and announces stock-outs

The two hypermarket stores Extra they will end their activities at the end of the year and are selling off the stock in Curitiba in the Alto da XV and Água Verde neighborhoods. Grupo Pão de Açúcar, responsible for Extra, sold the commercial points to Assaí Atacadista and has already started the negotiation transition process.

Whoever enters the establishments can already see the signs indicating the promotions “while supplies last”, they are signs informing about the promotions and the closing of activities.

At Extra do Alto da XV, for example, there are several posters stressing that the customer needs to take advantage of the stock-out. Electronics, bicycles and products in general have discounts of more than R$ 200. An example is a 20-rim bicycle that used to cost R$ 799.99 and is now being sold at R$ 559.99.

Extra do Alto da XV has promotions due to the closing of activities. Photo: Gerson Klaina/Tribuna do Paraná.

In a press release, Extra reinforced that the items will be liquidated gradually. “The Extra Hiper units in question are already selling off stock burning with discounts in the electro, bazaar and textile categories. The store’s entire assortment will be liquidated gradually until December 2021, for this reason it is important for customers to plan to visit the store and identify the items that will be available”, informed the company’s statement.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced the sale of 71 Extra Hiper commercial outlets to Grupo Assaí Atacadista. The total value of the transition is around R$5.2 billion and includes the transfer of 71 of the 103 Extra units to Assaí.

Merchandise turned National

In September, Mercadorama gave supermarkets Nacional a decision by the Big Group (formerly Walmart Brasil), current owner of both brands. According to the company, the remodeling will make the stores “more modern and intelligent, with a new layout and a strategic assortment of perishable products”. In March, Grupo Big announced the sale of the brands Big, Sam’s Club, Maxxi and TodoDia to the French company Carrefour (the operation is still under analysis by the control bodies). With that, the company started to focus on the Super Bompreço, in the Northeast, and National Supermarket, in the South region.

