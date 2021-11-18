‘Historical floods’ isolate Vancouver and make Canadian government mobilize army – International

the province of British Columbia, at the Canada, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, 17, after floods and landslides wreaked havoc on the Pacific coast. Officials said heavy rains had left one person dead and four missing, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents from the port city of Vancouver.

The country sent the army to help rescue the population trapped by the floods. In a meeting with the presidents of the United States and Mexico, the prime minister Justin Trudeau affirmed that the rains caused “historic and terrible floods that affected and claimed lives throughout the province”.

“I can confirm that there are hundreds of Canadian armed forces going to British Columbia to help,” he said.

All main routes between Vancouver, the country’s third most populous city, and the interior of the province were blocked by landslides, floods or landslides after the rains began on Saturday.

“I want the population to know that the federal government has collaborated with local authorities ”, he added Trudeau. “We are sending resources to help people, but we will also be there to clean up and rebuild after the impacts of these extreme weather events,” he added.

Kathie Rennie, a driver, told the public broadcaster CBC who observed “an entire mountain crumbling and cars being dragged.” “Everything was swept away. It was an absolute panic,” he reported.

Given the situation, residents ran in search of supplies and the shelves of many stores were empty. On the outskirts of Vancouver, several farmers pulled their cattle from the flooded farms. Even a cow was removed on a jet ski.

“We have thousands of animals that have died,” said Provincial Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham.

The federal government informed that it will place the Royal Air Force, also known as Air Command, to assist with evacuation efforts and provide support on supply lines.

Military helicopters participated in the evacuation of about 300 people from a highway where survivors were trapped inside their vehicles on Sunday night, 14th, after a landslide. “We anticipate confirmation of more deaths in the coming days,” he lamented John Horgan, Prime Minister of British Columbia.

Landslides have also disrupted rail connections in the city, one of Canada’s most important cargo ports. “We are working diligently to repair the damage and ensure that we can recover the supply wells as quickly as possible,” said Horgan. “But the conditions are severe,” he added.

Environmental officials said that between Sunday and Monday, Vancouver recorded 250 millimeters of rain, expected precipitation for the entire month. Meteorologists blame an unusual “atmospheric river” for the flood, or a narrow band of moisture coming from the tropical regions toward the poles.

Horgan described rains as the event that occurs once every 500 years. He said the declaration of a state of emergency will include restrictions on travel so that the transport of essential products and medical and emergency services reach communities in need.

“These are very difficult times. For two years now, I have been speaking on this podium about the difficult times we face: unprecedented public health challenges, forest fires, warming and now these devastating floods we’ve never seen before,” recalled Horgan. The floods come just months after the same province experienced a historic heat wave that left 500 dead. /AP, AFP and REUTERS