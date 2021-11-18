‘Historical Floods’ Isolate Vancouver and Make Canadian Government Mobilize Army | World

The government of Canada has mobilized the army to help rescue the population surrounded by “historic floods” on the west coast of the country, near the Pacific Ocean, where heavy rains led authorities to declare a state of emergency.
The rains left one dead and four missing, forced thousands of residents to flee and isolated the port city of Vancouver, in the province of British Columbia.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Washington for a meeting with Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Presidents of Mexico, López Obrador, said the rains had caused “historic and terrible floods” throughout British Columbia” .
“I can confirm that there are hundreds of members of the Canadian Armed Forces heading to British Columbia to help with everything,” Trudeau said.
Storm described by authorities as “a weather event that occurs once in a century” wreaks havoc in Canada
The provincial prime minister, John Horgan, declared a state of emergency, banned displacements and said the rains “has devastated entire communities”. “Regrettably, we hope to confirm more deaths in the coming days”.
So far, the body of a woman has been found in a landslide area near Lillooet, 250 km from Vancouver.
Extreme rains follow, months after a historic heat wave in the British Columbia region has killed 500 people and caused fires.
“These events are increasing in frequency due to the effects of man-made climate change,” said Horgan.
The prime minister of the province also urged the population to calm down, after many residents rushed to stock up on supplies and several markets ran out of products. “You don’t need 48 eggs. Twelve is enough, leave the rest to someone else.”
Hundreds of roads remain closed, and Vancouver is cut off from the rest of Canada. Nearly 300 drivers stranded on roads have already been rescued where the rain has subsided.
Railroads in the city, which has one of the most important ports in the country, were also blocked due to landslides.
House surrounded by flooding in Abbotsford, province of British Columbia, November 17, 2021 in Canada — Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP