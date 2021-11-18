Home Remedies for Toothache: Check out 3 quick options to improve even your trip to the dentist

when the toothache attacks, it’s something very complicated, because as much as we try to forget about the problem, it’s there all the time. However, there are some options that can ease the pain, such as home remedies for toothache. This Thursday, November 18th, the Portal homemade tricks, brought 3 effective homemade recipes for you.

Of course, when a tooth hurts, a visit to the dentist is something that shouldn’t be left out, but often we don’t get immediate care, and we shouldn’t take medication on our own either. However, home remedies for toothache are not harmful to your health and ease the discomfort.

Check out 3 home remedies for toothache

A quick option, which we usually have at home, is the cloves, even you must have already felt its taste when you needed to fill a tooth, because one of its ingredients, eugenol, is a type of oil widely used in health.

You can use the cloves in two ways, the first is to place the ingredient between the cheek and sore tooth, the second is using your own oil.

In this way, its analgesic action ends up minimizing the toothache, at least, until your visit to the dentist, as only he will be able to diagnose the problem.

This is one of the home remedies for toothache most used, and many guarantee that it is the most effective. Its preparation is quite simple, as it is enough to mix 1 coffee spoon of salt in 1 American cup of warm water.

Then, rinse, especially on the side where you feel the toothache. O The antiseptic power of salt is very good for deflating a possible infection. The mouthwash with salt and warm water is effective for sore throat.

THE Mint it is also an excellent home remedy for toothache, in this case, you should make tea with the mint leaves, and, with it warm, make mouthwash and compresses. See, then, a video that we’ve separated for you with others homemade tips for toothache!

