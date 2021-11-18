Honda launches new City Sedan and Hatch 2022 in Brazil: see prices

Honda launches the New City in Brazil with the inclusion of the unprecedented hatchback version. The fifth generation of the model evolved in style, comfort, equipment and technology to face two missions: to replace the Fit and to be the new option for customers of the entry-level versions of the Civic, which will temporarily leave the market until the arrival of the new generation in 2022. Check out the versions, series items and prices of the new City Hatchback and City Sedan.

New City 2022: Evolution in Style and Size

When you see the New City up close you recognize it as a City, by its general lines, but you notice a great inspiration in the front coming from the current Civic, in particular the headlight shapes and the large chrome bar that bears the Honda emblem . The sedan grew in dimensions, space, quality and also in consumption efficiency with the new 1.5 engine with direct injection (without turbo).

In this new generation, the City Sedan has grown 94mm in length to 4,549m, and has also gotten 53mm wider, now measuring 1,748m. The height, however, was reduced by 8 mm, which resulted in 1,477 m. It gives the feeling that it got bigger compared to the previous one. The 2600 m wheelbase remains the same, but the new internal configuration offers more space for the occupants. The trunk is one of the virtues of the 519 liter model.

The presentation of the new City Hatch was well directed to show that the novelty has more space than the Fit. Starting with its length, the City hatch measures 4,341 m, in other words, 245 mm larger than the minivan. It also wins in the wheelbase with its 2.60 m (70 mm longer) and 1.748 m in width against the 1.694 m of the Fit.

It obviously loses in height with its 1,498 m against 1,536 m of its brother who goes out of line and in the trunk with just 268 liters (the Fit has 363 l). On the other hand, fans of the Magic Seat system can rest assured that the system that optimizes the use of rear space is also present in the City hatch. This means that space reaches 1,168 liters of volume, surpassing the 1,045 liters available on the Fit.

The City Sedan will be sold in EX, EXL and Touring versions. The headlights are very similar in all versions, but in the EX and EXL versions they bring halogen lamps while in the EXL the set is full-LED, including the direction indicator lights, low and high beams, DRL and LED fog lights. At the rear, the lights are the same for all versions, always in LED. The two models are very similar at the front, differing only by the horizontal grille on the sedan and the honeycomb finish on the hatch. Wheels are always the same for all versions, with 16-inch rim, diamond front finish and black paint.

The new City also evolved in security. Its bodywork received stitches with high-strength steels, which contributed to better torsional rigidity. They also become the first brand models produced in Brazil to feature the Honda SENSING, a package of safety equipment and driving assistance. Another change in City is the external mirrors, which are now fixed to the door, which results in an improvement in the field of vision.

The Honda Sensing of the new City will have five functions:

ACC – Adaptive Cruise Control – Helps the driver to maintain a safe distance from the detected vehicle in front of him;

CMBS – Collision Mitigation Brake System – Activates the brake when detecting a possible frontal collision, with the objective of mitigating accidents. It is able to detect and identify pedestrians and vehicles that are in the same or the opposite direction;

LKAS – Lane Stay Assistance System – Detects the lanes and adjusts the direction in order to help the driver to keep the vehicle centered on the marking lines;

RDM – System for lane avoidance mitigation – Detects the exit from the lane and adjusts the direction in order to avoid accidents;

AHB – Automatic headlamp adjustment – Automatic night shifting of the low and high beams of the headlamps according to the situation.

The model also features stability and traction assistant (VSA), ramp start assistant (HSA), emergency lighting system (ESS), six airbags (front, side and curtain type), progressive deformation structure ACE, ISOFIX system for fixing infant seats, low tire pressure warning and reversing camera.

The New City interior has also evolved. It brings new materials that enhance the feeling of quality, although it has no rubberized material. On the other hand, it has a leather finish and a kind of foam on a strip on the panel and on the sides of the door. The seats are also new and receive a new Body Stabilization System, which Honda says helps reduce fatigue when spending too much time behind the wheel. On our first contact, the feeling was that they were very comfortable.

The new City also brings new features in the engine. All aluminum, the four-cylinder aspirated is the 1.5 liter 16V DI DOHC i-VTEC. It features direct fuel injection and two overhead camshafts – one for the eight exhaust valves and one for the eight intake valves.

The direct fuel injection system is exclusive to Brazil – in other markets, the injection of gasoline is carried out in the intake manifold ducts. The adoption of the direct injection system allows for a higher compression ratio and greater optimization of the burning of the air/fuel mixture. The maximum power is 126 horsepower at 6,200 rpm, both with ethanol and with gasoline – with the latter fuel, by the way, the New City has the highest power in the segment, surpassing even models equipped with a turbo engine.

Regarding consumption, according to data from the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), the City sedan has a consumption in the city of 9.2/13.1 km/liter (ethanol/gasoline) and, on the road, 10, 5/15.2 km/liter – respectively, the New City Hatchback recorded 9.1/13.3 and 10.5/14.8 km/liter. With such numbers, both obtained classification A in the PBE, within their categories.

New City 2022 Versions and Serial Items

The new City Sedan, in all versions (EX, EXL and Touring), comes with engine start button, key proximity unlocking system (Smart Entry), digital air conditioning, new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia center with Android Wireless Auto and Apple CarPlay and Reverse Camera.

From the EXL version onwards, rear parking sensors, leather-covered seats, a multi-configurable 7-inch TFT digital panel, digital and automatic air conditioning and a function to lock the doors by approaching the key are also available. The Touring version also has front parking sensors and a photochromic rearview mirror.

In the new City Hatchback, all versions (EXL and Touring) feature Magic Seat, engine start button, locking and unlocking system by approaching the key (Smart Entry), digital and automatic air conditioning, 8-inch touchscreen multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, rear parking sensors, leather-covered seats and multi-configurable 7-inch TFT digital panel. The Touring version also features front parking sensors.

LaneWatch, an assistant for blind spot reduction, through a camera located in the rear view mirror on the passenger side, is available in the EXL and Touring versions of the sedan and in the Touring version of the hatchback.

New Honda City 2022 Prices

New City EX: R$ 108,300

New City EXL: R$114,700

New City Touring: R$ 123,100

Sales of the new City 2022 sedan will begin in January, but pre-orders will begin on November 23rd. The new City Hatchback will go on sale in March. Prices will only be announced in January, when the pre-sale stage of the model will begin.