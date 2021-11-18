Honda Twister 2022 changes colors and graphics from R$ 17,190

The Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 arrives on the Brazilian motorcycle market with new colors and graphics, including a special tone. The model is offered in three versions with CBS or ABS brakes, starting at R$ 17,190.

Launched in 2015, the CB 250F Twister has become the leader in its segment and has been offering two brake options for three years, thus extending the offering to consumers. Direct rival of Yamaha’s Fazer 250, Honda’s naked street.

According to Honda, the CB 250F Twister 2022 with CBS brakes (combined) is indicated for riders with less experience at the handlebars, as the system distributes the braking force on the lever or pedal with 70% on the front disc and 30% on the disc rear.

The version of the Twister 2022 with ABS system, on the other hand, prevents the brake discs from locking, regardless of the load applied to any of the actuators, better controlling deceleration and thus allowing for safer riding, even on wet floors.

In terms of looks, the Honda CB Twister 2022 gains White and Pearly Blue colors in the CBS access version, while the ABS version has a Matte Gray color and the special one in Red, which even dominates the 17-inch alloy wheels.

These come with 110/70 tires at the front and 140/70 at the rear, while the brake discs are 276 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear, with a suspension travel of 130 mm at the front and 108 mm at the rear.

The CB 250F Twister 2022 now highlights the displacement in its tank well with the tail sides in black on the CBS and ABS in matte black, while the ABS in red has this part in white.

Also highlighting the colors with different colors according to the version and painting, the CB 250F Twister features a 4-stroke single-cylinder engine with 249.5 cm³ air cooling, which has an OHC head with four valves per cylinder.

Equipped with PGM-FI Flex electronic injection, the CB 250F Twister 2022 delivers 22.4 horsepower in gasoline and 22.6 horsepower in ethanol, in addition to 2.24 kgfm in the first and 2.28 kgfm in the second. The transmission has six gears.

Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 – Prices

CB Twister CBS: White and Pearlescent Blue: R$ 17,190.00

CB Twister ABS: Matte Gray: R$ 17,990.00

CB Twister ABS: Red: BRL 18,290.00

Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 – Photos