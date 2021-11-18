Hospital Monte Alverne will be expanded and will have SUS duty in 2022 – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The community of Monte Alverne, 3rd District of Santa Cruz do Sul, received great news this Wednesday night, the 17th. At an event that filled the hall of the Monte Alverne Cultural Sports Society (Secma), the City Hall announced the allocation of resources for the expansion of the local hospital and the partnership that will guarantee the implantation of the SUS shift in the establishment during the year 2022.

The project to expand the Monte Alverne Hospital, which will have a total area of ​​more than 2 thousand square meters, is budgeted at R$ 3 million. With the change, the area of ​​the Regional Institute of Otorhinolaryngology (IRO) will be occupied by the SUS duty. The reference in otolaryngology will be transferred to the new space and will be able to receive new references.

The reform should be a milestone, giving rise to a new hospital, wider and more modern, and with greater service capacity. During the event, Mayor Helena Hermany announced the allocation of R$ 1.5 million, resources from the municipality, for the work. “This amount is the result of austere management, the economy we do and the care with public money”, he highlighted. Helena recalled the relationship of former mayor Arno Frantz with the locality and the satisfaction in announcing the two initiatives. “I’m sure Uncle Arno is very happy with what is happening here, in his Monte Alverne”, he declared.

The resources that will complement the total work are already confirmed. The government leader in the Chamber, councilor Henrique Hermany, guaranteed R$ 500 thousand in a parliamentary amendment by federal deputy Pedro Westphalen. “This work will make the SUS Service viable and the arrival of other references that the Municipal Health Department is already working on. We will transform Monte Alverne into a health powerhouse”, he said.

Another R$ 500,000 were announced by deputy mayor Elstor Desbessell, also by parliamentary amendment, intended by federal deputy Giovani Cherini. “The announcement of these resources is the guarantee that the work will go ahead and the community will have the health it deserves”, he declared. The final R$ 500 thousand to total the investment will be allocated by the City Council. “With the savings we made in the administration of the parliament, we managed to obtain the resources to be part of this effort”, declared the president of the municipal Legislative, councilor Ilário Keller.

The president of the Regional Institute of Otorhinolaryngology, Antônio César Fontoura, presented the project to expand the hospital. In addition to the reception, the new structure will have six offices, two exam rooms and three waiting rooms, among other facilities. He thanked the mayor for supporting the project. “You are demonstrating to the community that what is collected in taxes in Santa Cruz do Sul returns to the citizen in works like this one”, she stated. Also present at the event, the president of Hospital Monte Alverne, Lauri Storch, emphasized the serious work done by previous and current administrations in the administration of the entity. “With the advance of the Hospital, our community also grows”, he declared.

SUS Duty – The implementation of the SUS Duty at the Hospital de Monte Alverne will have a partnership with the city of Santa Cruz do Sul and Hospital Ana Nery. The hospital will help implement the new service in Monte Alverne due to the successful experiences in the management of the UPA and Hospitalzinho in the municipality. The service is expected to be established throughout 2022.

