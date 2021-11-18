how Fortaleza and Ceará go into the field for the Brasileirão

Fortaleza and Ceará face each other this Wednesday, the 17th, at 20:00, at Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the 33rd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. This will be the first King Classic to feature both fans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In sixth place, with 49 points, Tricolor do Pici seeks victory to return to the G4 in the leaderboard. Alvinegro de Porangabussu occupies the tenth position, with 42 points and is trying to guarantee its permanence in the First Division and enter the fight for a place in the pre-Libertadores.

lineups

strength

3-5-2: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Éderson, Matheus Jussa, Ronald and B. Melo; Robson and Depietri. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Ceará

4-2-3-1: João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Luiz Otávio, Messias and B. Pacheco; F. Sobral and Fabinho; Lima, Vina and Mendoza; Jael. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

About the subject

game arbitration

Fortaleza x Ceará will be refereed by the referee Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP). The assistants will be Daniel Luís Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP). José Claudio Rocha Filho (Fifa-SP) will be responsible for the VAR.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags