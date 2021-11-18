How global warming could be behind 200,000 cases of kidney disease in Brazil

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Sun

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Taking care of the kidneys in a scenario of global warming requires the most varied actions, ranging from simple attitudes to complex public policies.

A study that analyzed data from hundreds of Brazilian cities over 16 years suggests that an increase of 1 degree Celsius in the average temperature can increase the risk of hospitalizations for diseases that affect the kidneys by almost 1%.

In the period, there were more than 2.7 million hospitalizations related to problems in these organs, such as pyelonephritis (a type of inflammation), acute kidney failure and chronic kidney disease.

The work, recently published in the specialized periodical The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, suggests that 7.4% of all these hospitalizations, or 202,000 cases of renal crisis, can be directly attributed to the increase in temperature.