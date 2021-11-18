How the 9th farm was formed and who will leave

On Thursday we’ll find out who will be the ninth eliminated pawn from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV): Aline Mineiro, Rico Melquiades and Valentina Francavilla. They vie for popular preference and one will bid farewell to the chance to win the millionaire prize. Who do you want to stay?
The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?
How the field was formed
Gui Araujo, farmer of the week, nominated a farmer for the third time in this edition: “I could nominate Rico, I also had a disagreement with Valentina (…) The person I’m going to vote on today is for the simple fact that this game is worth a lot of money, this person I’m going to nominate I can’t read his game (…) My nomination is Aline,” he said.
With 6 votes, Rico Melquiades was the most voted pawn in the house and pulled Dayane Mello straight from the stall to the farm: “The canine snake, sit here, snake”, he said. Solange Gomes is left in the remaining one. With the garden almost formed, it was time for the lamp’s powers to come into action.
flame power
Dynho Alves used the yellow power and took Dayane Alves out of the fields. Dynho even tried to put Marina in the hot seat, but his power gave him the right to put someone from headquarters. So Valentina went to the countryside.
MC Gui won the red power and gave Valentina the chance to take the farmer’s test. Solange, on the other hand, vetoed Aline Mineiro from the race. Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes competed in the farmer’s competition.
farmer’s proof
Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavila faced the farm in a race that required luck, speed and agility. In this one, Rico has done well and is the new farmer!
