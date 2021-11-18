how to do exercises to turbo your mind

In addition to doing physical activity to keep the body in shape, the brain also needs to be always “on the move”. According to specialists, the organ should be understood as a muscle, which will rust and lose its functionality if it is not exercised.

“Staying too much in the comfort zone is not good. The biggest poison to health is laziness, both for the mind and for the physical. You have to think of the brain as if it were a muscle, the reasoning is the same: if you don’t uses, has a greater chance of atrophying,” says Paulo Camiz, geriatrician and professor of general practice at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

To help circumvent this cruel fate, one option is brain gymnastics, which consists of mental exercises capable of strengthening cognitive capacity. They can be practiced at any age, however, with old age, dedicating more time to these activities becomes even more fundamental.

“With advances in neuroscience, numerous resources are emerging to keep the brain active and young. Brain gymnastics is one of them and has concrete results in the lives of those who practice it, as it stimulates neural connections, generating greater memory capacity, concentration, agility of reasoning and motor coordination”, explains neuroscientist Lívia Ciacci from SUPERA — the first network of gymnastics schools for the brain in Latin America.

Learn more about brain gymnastics

What happens to the brain when learning something new, like a language?

When learning a new activity, the brain establishes new neural connections, which allow to connect different areas. It’s like bodybuilding: the more it is stimulated, the more connections emerge. These connections form a brain circuitry, similar to a forest. The denser this circuitry—formed by new information—the greater the cognitive reserve.

“We can understand this in practice by observing a person who has had intense intellectual activity throughout his life (writers, lawyers, judges…). Because of the profession, these people had a very intense contact with reading and challenging activities. The result is aging with a preserved intellectual capacity and excellent memory, in most cases”, explains Livia Ciacci, neuroscientist.

Is it possible to learn new things when you are old?

Yes. Brain learning remains throughout life, obviously respecting the cognitive capacity of each age. The young person learns at a faster speed. The elderly, on the other hand, have more difficulty, take longer.

“There is a scientific concept of neuroplasticity, which shows that any brain — as long as it is not compromised as in cases of cerebral palsy, for example — can change. Stimulating the brain with new, varied and increasingly challenging activities helps it to be develop and maintain skills, even into old age”, explains Ciacci.

Thus, learning something new during aging is extremely useful, as it ends up improving the quality of life even more than when a person leaves to learn everything when he is young and then doesn’t try anymore.

“The peak of neuronal mass happens in your 20s. Afterwards, you don’t gain more neurons, but you can stimulate their maintenance, making new connection pathways and creating new mechanisms for them to communicate. So, in fact, you should feed the neural network that is already there. In old age, if you don’t make an effort to polish these connections, you will lose out,” says Nathan Chehter, geriatrician of SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.

What happens to the brain if I stop learning as I get older?

The brain’s cognitive capacity progressively decreases with age. It is the normal aging process, which varies from person to person: in some it is faster than in others. This can be explained through the concept of cognitive reserve, which is like savings that we inevitably lose throughout our lives. That’s why the brain needs to be stimulated in different age groups.

Continuous neural stimulation allows this decline to happen more slowly. Therefore, not learning new things because of age means accommodating the brain and leaving it adrift, subject to frequent forgetfulness, limitations in daily activities and changes in cognitive functions (attention, concentration, memory, language and perception).

Does learning new things prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s?

The neural connections created by learning delay neurodegenerative processes such as Alzheimer’s. Once a person starts to stimulate their brain and pay more attention to their cognitive capacity in adulthood, it is possible to delay the onset of the first symptoms of the disease.

Thus, it is essential to stimulate the brain throughout life in order to acquire a wealth of knowledge, a cognitive reserve.

Is it normal to forget things with age?

It is normal that with age there is a cognitive decline leading to frequent forgetfulness, it is part of aging. This process happens to everyone, as the brain can start to have cognitive losses at age 30. As it ages, the circuits become less stable, and the hippocampus (the region responsible for memories) becomes less efficient.

Normal cognitive aging, regardless of any disease, already includes some changes, especially in the speed of processing some information. They take longer to arrive, so people remember, but they take a little longer. This does not essentially affect daily activities and does not cause great harm.

However, it is important to assess whether this forgetting can be pathological: is the content being forgotten relevant? (remote information, such as the name of the actor in a soap opera who watched in nineteen hundred and something is not very important data, for example); the frequency of these episodes and the distractors (sleep deprivation, divided attention, stressful situations, multitasking, anxiety and depression). After the evaluation, it is possible to identify if it is a natural process or if there is a need for investigation.

How can I exercise my brain daily?

To boost the brain, the big tip is to avoid routines and situations that put it on autopilot. The ideal is to make an effort and face new challenges daily. Learning to play an instrument, studying, going to the movies, making friends, participating in discussions and writing are examples of activities that activate neurons and re-establish the connections between them. There are several ways to stimulate the brain on a daily basis, such as:

Reading books: boosts memory, improves cognitive ability, develops intelligence by exposing readers to character experiences;

Crosswords, word searches and board games: stimulate memory and attention;

New languages: stimulate memory and attention;

New skills (gardening, cooking, playing an instrument, etc.): stimulates both the cognitive part and the motor memory;

Traveling: exposes the individual to new situations and cultures, consequently to new stimuli, enriching the mental repertoire;

Dance: stimulates cognitive memory and motor memory;

Abacus: helps to have more concentration when performing daily activities, in addition to enhancing memory and reasoning speed.

In addition, there are neurobic activities, which are like aerobics for the neurons that take the brain out of the comfort zone:

Every day, try to observe an object or person and draw its main features. Over the weekend, try to remember the pictures;

Try to identify food ingredients by taste and smell;

Memorize the prices of things whenever possible and try to remember them later;

Try to identify people by voice when using the phone;

Memorize phone numbers;

Memorize the people you spoke to at the end of the day. Then try to remember for the whole week;

Always use annotations for later reference.

At what age should I start worrying about doing these exercises?

The sooner you start, the easier it will be to develop new neural connections. Six-year-old or literate children can start gymnastics for the brain. In this age group, the exercises directly impact the child’s ability to assimilate school content, offering more reasoning, concentration and memory, which facilitates learning.

Should these activities be done in groups? How can family members help?

The activities can be done in groups or individually, but in groups there are exchanges of experiences, generating more stimuli, which can lead to better assimilation by the brain. The experience of the other further enriches the individual experience. Plus it has the emotional benefit. Many elderly people suffer from isolation, which was accentuated by the pandemic.

If it’s in the family, even better, both for strengthening ties and for the members to encourage each other. Family members can contribute by proposing activities that take the brain out of the comfort zone, such as including board games in moments of relaxation and playing games: asking the person to speak objects with the initial of the name, for example.

Where can I get help getting started with these exercises?

The best way to start is to seek professional help to guide each step. This help is not exclusively medical, but multidisciplinary, since it involves neurologists, psychologists, neuropsychologists, pedagogues and psychopedagogists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and physical educators. Do not know where to start? Look for a neurologist and he will carry out the medical evaluation and guide you to find a professional according to your individual need.

