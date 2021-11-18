How to make the race easier? Start by not thinking about it – GQ

+



Maybe you are one of those people who run a few miles a day, but for that to happen you have to win a battle against yourself. Finally, despite completing the goal, you do not feel any pleasure with the physical activityOn the contrary, it causes you stress and even discourages you when you cannot evolve in the sport. Have you identified yourself? A new study may help with the problem.

The secret to making the race easier may lie in not thinking about it (Photo: Unplash)

Conducted in Iran, the study was published on the portal Human Kinetics Journals under the title ‘The Effects of Associative, Dissociative, Inner and Outer Focus in the Race’. In all, 25 healthy women familiar with running, but not professionals, volunteered. Of these, twelve completed all stages of the study and the result presented takes this sample into account.

The women were monitored while running on the treadmill at 70% of their maximum speed and at 6-minute intervals, with each being asked to focus on specific things, for example, the muscles of the feet, or counting steps, or even watched TV, something that completely took their attention away from the race.

Oxygen consumption was measured, as was the amount of lactate in the bloodstream, and their feelings during exercise, whether they were feeling tired, irritable, happy, etc., were also recorded.

Despite the small group, the study showed that the direction of focus during physical activity directly influences the physical and mental performance of those who practice it. The less attention you give your body when you’re running, the less oxygen is consumed and the lower the amount of lactate in your blood.

The volunteers also indicated feeling less tired, irritated and stressed when they ran watching TV. And this isn’t the first time a study has shown results like this.

Another one carried out in 2003 indicated that golfers performed better when they did not think about the putting, the final shot to hit the ball in the hole during the game. Still in the same study, football players who focused their minds on things other than how they played did much more satisfying dribbling.

In conclusion, don’t give up on running (or doing any other exercise) because you feel tired, irritable, unmotivated or you are not getting the expected result, as the solution may lie in not thinking about it.

During physical activity, shift your attention away from exercise and your body to something else, for example, the TV, the music playing through your headphones, the podcast you enjoy following. Just don’t neglect your own safety and that of others, especially if you exercise outdoors. Remember traffic, traffic lights and you are not alone on the streets.