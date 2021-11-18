How was the meeting with ‘honours’ between Lula and Macron in Paris

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brasil

Former President Lula greeting Macron

While meeting Lula, since 2019 Macron has exchanged barbs with Bolsonaro

In a period of troubled relations between Brazil and France, the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, disaffected by President Jair Bolsonaro, received former President Lula on Wednesday (11/17) at the Élysée Palace with honors reserved for high-ranking personalities to discuss “absolutely fundamental” global issues, according to the French government.

Lula’s arrival at the seat of the French Presidency was attended by the republican guard, who marched and took up a position on the steps where Macron receives the guests.

This protocol is “systematic” to accommodate current and former heads of state, according to the staff at the Palácio do Elysée, as well as representatives of large international institutions, such as the United Nations, and high authorities.

At the meeting, which lasted little more than an hour, Macron and Lula discussed numerous global issues linked to Brazil, Latin America and the European Union, although Lula does not hold any public office.