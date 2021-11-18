Hypera makes deal to sell assets, JBS invests US$ 100m in new market, Ser approves dividends and more news

The corporate news this Thursday (18) highlights the agreement to sell Hypera’s portfolio of over-the-counter pharmaceutical products (HYPE3) for US$ 51 million in Colombia and Mexico to Eurofarma.

JBS (JBSS3) invested US$ 100 million to enter the cultured protein market, which consists of the production of food from animal cells.

Ser (SEER3), on the other hand, approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$15.8 million, corresponding to R$0.123 per share.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) entered into an agreement with Eurofarma for the sale of the portfolio of over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in Colombia and Mexico. The total value of the operation will be US$ 51.6 million.

The company informed that the assets were part of the recent negotiation between the company and Sanofi and the conclusion of the transaction is subject to precedent conditions.

Credit Suisse highlighted that divestment in non-core geographies was already expected and helps ease the company’s leverage.

The bank also highlights that Hypera will recover 27% of the amount to be paid to Sanofi, against a representativeness of 33% in net revenue.

JBS (JBSS3)

JBS (JBSS3) announced an investment of US$ 100 million to enter the market for cultivated protein, which consists of the production of food from animal cells.

The investment will be divided into two fronts, an operation in Spain and another in Brazil. In Europe, JBS announced the acquisition of BioTech Foods for US$ 41 million, which includes the construction of a new manufacturing unit in Spain to scale up production.

Itaú BBA considers the purchase of BioTech Foods as assertive, as JBS is taking another step forward to expand its exposure to the alternative protein industry, which has generated attractive growth compared to conventional protein dynamics.

According to a report, the currently cultivated meat industry is incipient and its global sales are insignificant. In this way, Itaú believes that the acquisition could open up an avenue of growth that has not been explored so far, providing JBS with a totally new and accessible market in the future. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for JBS shares, and a target price of R$47.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$15.893 million, corresponding to R$0.123 per share.

Payment will be made on December 10th.

Shareholders owning shares on November 23, 2021 will be entitled to dividends. Therefore, as of the 24th (inclusive), the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

Unipair (UNIP6)

Unipar (UNIP3) announced investments of R$ 100 million for a project to expand production capacity at a unit in Santo André (SP).

Miter (MTRE3)

Miter (MTRE3) signed a memorandum of understanding with Lucio Empreendimentos to develop real estate projects in SP, with an estimated general annual sale value of R$500 million.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) recorded production of 12,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in October, down 2.3% compared to September.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

April can be an interesting period for the follow-on of Eletrobras (ELET3), said the president of the electric company, Rodrigo Limp, in a conference call with analysts held yesterday afternoon (17).

According to Limp, the deadline for the capitalization operation of the state-owned company is May 14th.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Magazine Luiza announces this Thursday (18th) of its entry into the games market, with the aim of expanding services and products in its app, as informed by the company to Estadão. The initiative brings the company closer to international giants, such as the Chinese Alibaba and Tencent and the American Amazon, which have bet on the production of electronic games to accelerate growth in digital platforms.

(with State Content)

