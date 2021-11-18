‘I have a plan and I will follow it through to the end’

Palmeiras coach got angry and opened the game about the reasons that made him send an alternative team to the field for Choque-Rei, at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira got angry at the press conference after losing to São Paulo at Choque-Rei, at Allianz Parque, this Wednesday (17). When asked about the fact of having sent to the field a team formed mostly by reserves, the Portuguese made it clear that there is a whole plan to follow.

In the classic, the only undisputed starter for Abel to start playing was goalkeeper Weverton. Only in the second half came names like Rony and Raphael Veiga, but the match was practically resolved for the rivals.

“We have a squad made up of 28 players. I’ve said it several times since I arrived, it’s mid-season… In many moments and circumstances, when we’re all available, we are a strong and competitive team. at home: when we are all available, we are a strong and competitive team, and today we had to make risky decisions, and I am here to take the risks, I am here to take the responsibilities. We lost against São Paulo, congratulations to São Paulo São Paulo are fighting not to fall, right? Grêmio are fighting not to fall, right? Santos, who went to the Libertadores final last year, are fighting not to fall, right? Portugal, which is Portugal, not classified directly [para a Copa do Mundo]. Italy, which was European Cup champions a short time ago, now heads to the playoffs. That’s to say that it’s very difficult, it’s a lot of work to continue with the slats here [em cima]”, began by saying.

“It’s good that everyone is aware of how difficult it is to continue to win, and at all times we are together. I’m upset, I’m sad because I didn’t want to lose, because I trust my players. This is my cast. It was this cast. that gave joy to our club and this squad will continue to bring joy to the club. In the end we make all the adjustments we have to make: coach, player, whatever. In the end, we make adjustments. Now, as I said, I get paid to make decisions, and to make tough decisions. It’s easier to get here and play against our rival São Paulo with the best cast. You’d call us crazy. I know what I’m doing. We know what we’re doing. doing and we’ll stick to the plan to the end, whatever happens, we’ll stick to our plan. So that’s what I say to my players: ‘trust, work, keep fighting, because it’s very difficult to keep the batting at the level we do we kept, with everything that happened during this time, since the beginning to end, and at the end, we certainly want to take stock of this entire season at all levels,” he continued.

Then, Abel asked for support, despite the bad moment at Brasileirão, now with two straight defeats, and still remembered the last season, when no one was betting on champion Palmeiras. In the end, and the club ended the campaign with the titles of Libertadores Conmebol and Brazil’s Cup.

“You have to believe in what we are doing. A year ago nobody had any hope for this team, we won two great titles 21 years later, a Libertadores and the Copa, when no one gave anything for these players,” he said.

“I’ll repeat it again so that everyone at home, the fans: we have a plan, or rather, I have a plan together with my players and we will follow it to the end, whatever happens,” he added.

Finally, commander alviverde spoke again about the extensive calendar faced by the São Paulo club.

“We have a schedule where we have 10 games in a row. I don’t do miracles, there’s no magic with the way the schedule is organized. There are no miracles. I’ll say it again: I get paid to make decisions. I get paid to make decisions , and I’m the one who takes responsibility for my decisions. We have a plan and we’ll stick to it, no matter what, and that’s what brought joy to our fans 21 years later. The same plan we followed, me and these players. You see, this group is still the same. Only players who were on loan have returned. Everything is the same. So, we have a plan and we will follow it to the end,” he concluded.

With the defeat, Palmeiras follows in 3rd in the Brasileirão table, with 58 points, now five behind Flamengo, who defeated Corinthians at Maracanã, also on Wednesday, and isolated himself in the vice-leadership with 63. O Atlético-MG remains isolated in the lead, with 71.

On November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Alviverde decides the Conmebol Libertadores 2021 with Flamengo.