Ibovespa closed down 1.39% and had zero gains in November; fear of inflation and PEC of court orders impacts markets

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – Even with a recovery earlier in the day, the Ibovespa gave in to investors’ risk aversion and closed yet another session with a drop of more than 1%. Thus, the main Brazilian stock market index zeroed in the gains it had been obtaining throughout the month of November. There is a lack of good news to animate the market. The season of corporate balance sheets is coming to an end, economic indicators are disappointing and forecasts for inflation, interest rates and economic growth have worsened.

Now, the government estimate is for a 5.1% increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to 5.3% previously. For next year, the projection increased to 2.1%, from 2.5% in September. For inflation measured by the IPCA, the economic team’s estimate rose from 7.9% to 9.7% in 2021, and from 3.75% to 4.70% in 2022. It is worth remembering that the estimates of financial institutions consulted weekly by the Central Bank are even worse.

Read more: Financial market sees 9.77% inflation in 2021, the 32nd consecutive rise in projections

Concerns about the vote on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which intends to postpone the payment of precatório (judicial debts of the Union) are worrying again. The day was one of conversations between senators on the subject and the rapporteur of the matter, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), signaled with the construction of a new base text contemplating alternative proposals.

Even speaking of a new text, Fernando Bezerra predicted the consideration of the PEC in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate as early as next week, but there is a risk that the matter will be discussed again in the Chamber.

The payment of Auxílio Brasil began this Wednesday for those who were already registered with Bolsa Família. However, the additional amount can only be distributed to beneficiaries with the approval of the PEC. The government hopes to resolve the issue by next month and pay the difference retroactively.

The statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) about opening space for granting readjustments to federal civil servants also had repercussions.

“The question is whether a new breach with the precatório PEC – which has not yet been approved – opens a fiscal space of exception or if it is an open gate for more electoral expenses, due to the low popularity of the president”, João Beck, economist and partner of BRA.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.39% to 102,948 points. It was the lowest closing score since November 12, 2020. The trading volume in today’s session was BRL 30.3 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 dropped 1.4% to 103,535 points.

Retailers’ shares were once again punished by the prospect of high inflation and economic slowdown: Magazine Luiza (B3SA3), one of the biggest volumes of the day, retreated 4.83%; Via (VIIA3) closed down 2.97%; and American (AMER3) fell 2.58%. The expiration on Ibovespa options added an extra dose of volatility to the trades.

The commercial dollar gained momentum in the afternoon and closed up 0.45% to R$5.524 in buying and selling. In the last trades of the day, the dollar futures for December 2021 is quoted at R$ 5.543, up 0.42%.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rose three basis points to 12.02%; DI for January 2025 traded up 12 basis points at 12.05%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 14 basis points, at 11.9%.

In the US, markets were also pressured by fears about inflation. If, on the one hand, strong economic indicators indicate recovery, on the other, they create fears about an escalation of prices. Signs that the United States Central Bank (Federal Reserve) could accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus, reducing the purchase of government bonds and increasing the country’s interest rate.

New York stock exchanges closed lower. The Dow Jones closed down 0.58% to 35,931 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.26% to 4,688 points; and the Nasdaq Electronic Stock Exchange retreated 0.33% to 15,921 points

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed up 0.14%.

Eurozone inflation in October was confirmed at 4.1%, more than double the European Central Bank target. In the UK, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% in the same month, the highest in nearly a decade, as energy costs rose.

Investors monitor the advance of a fourth wave of Covid-19, with new lockdowns being enacted in some countries. This was reflected in oil prices, with the prospect of releasing reserves and increasing raw material stocks. Brent barrel retreated 2.23% to $80.59. WTI’s fell 2.87% to $78.45.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related