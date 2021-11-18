Ibovespa firmed its fall in fear of the government’s fiscal agenda By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



The , the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, registered a fall in the afternoon of this Wednesday (17th), after a volatile morning with investors calibrating the bets for the markets and the Brazilian economy in the final stretch of the year, while monitoring the delicate fiscal situation in the country .

Around 2:05 pm, the Ibovespa retreated 0.75%, to 103,607 points

I already operated it from zero to zero, at R$ 5.5027

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy reported a worsening in forecasts for Brazil, now projecting a rise of 9.7% by the end of the year.

The 7.9% shift in the latest forecast is in line with what market economists consulted by the Central Bank said yesterday in the survey. They expect an IPCA of 9.77%.

Investors add this data to the fall of , the preview of , in addition to greater caution with the political scenario, in a week that outlines the maintenance of the Spending Ceiling with the analysis of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate.

political context

The payment in installments of court orders and change in the methodology for calculating the correction of the spending ceiling are at the heart of the federal government’s strategy to generate space in the Budget for the payment of the new aid, replacing Bolsa Família.

Yesterday, president Jair Bolsonaro said, speaking during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, that, in addition to the benefit, the government is also studying a possible readjustment for civil servants, if the PEC dos Precatório is approved.

For Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, the market sees the president’s signal as “very bad” and “very bad in economic terms”.

“Fiscally, not even the PEC of the Precatório has any place, much less the expansionist intentions of the government, either with the readjustment of civil servants or with the elevation of the Bolsa Família.” Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos

stock movement

The financial sector rose on Wednesday, with Bradesco (SA:) sustaining the biggest hikes by weight of the index, followed by Itaú (SA:) On the other hand, Eletrobras (SA:) fell after releasing the balance, while Qualicorp (SA:) also retreated

In the US, the American stock exchanges also operated in the red, with the indices , and retreating 0.46%, 0.2% and 0.18%, respectively

Meanwhile, abroad, shares in payments accreditor Stone (NASDAQ:) (SA:) were down as much as 30% on Nasdaq after investors’ disappointment with the results released on Tuesday. The company had adjusted profit of R$ 132.7 million in the third quarter, 54% below the registered in the same period of the previous year.

–With the collaboration of Kariny Leal and Toni Sciaretta

