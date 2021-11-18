Ibovespa futures shows slight recovery after the Stock Exchange zeroed November gains; investors keep an eye on the PEC dos Precatório

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa futures opened close to stability, but it is gaining an upward trend in business this Thursday (18th), a day after the Stock Exchange zeroed the accumulated gains in the month. In yesterday’s session, the spot index closed below 103,000 points for the first time, the worst performance since November last year. Today, after the season of company balance sheets is over and with a weak indicators schedule, attention is once again turned to fiscal risks.

The Senate is debating an alternative to the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that is capable of opening space in the Budget to finance Brazil Aid and, at the same time, guaranteeing the payment of precatory orders, with the maintenance of the Spending Ceiling. For this, the senators propose to end parliamentary amendments that are not legally provided for in the Constitution.

The alternative text merges items present in the three PECs filed and intends to open fiscal space of around R$ 99 billion for social assistance exclusively in the 2022 Budget – an amount that may even exceed the one calculated by the government for the current version of the PEC dos Precatório, of R$91.6 billion. With that, it would be possible to fund an aid of R$ 400.00 per month for 21 million Brazilians.

During the participation in an event in the financial market, the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) considered a “great mistake”, capable of jeopardizing the growth foreseen by the government for next year, the idea of ​​removing the payment of court orders from the spending ceiling .

Palácio do Planalto is racing against the clock to build the necessary support and move forward with the proposal so that the “Boosted” Brazil Aid can be implemented in December, as the Electoral Law prevents the movement in 2022.

As it is a PEC, the text needs the support of 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81 votes available) in two rounds of voting. If there are changes on the merits in relation to what was approved by the deputies, the proposal must go back to the Chamber of Deputies. As a rule, the two legislative houses must approve the same text for it to be promulgated. The PEC goes from one house to another (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on without differences.

Despite not being sympathetic to the PEC, the market has reacted negatively to the setbacks of the proposal, as it understands that a plan B could make the fiscal situation worse faster, with an immediate hole in the Spending Ceiling raising the prospect of a rise in inflation and fees. Yesterday, the government itself revised downwards its growth projections, although they are still better than economists’ forecasts.

At 9:12 am (Eastern time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.41% to 104,150 points.

The commercial dollar opened slightly higher and rose 0.24% to BRL 5.536 on purchase and BRL 5.537 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 had a slight increase of 0.02% to R$5.541.

At the opening of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rose three basis points to 12.02%; DI for January 2025 traded up 12 basis points at 12.05%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 14 basis points, at 11.9%.

In the United States, futures indices indicate an upward opening for the stock exchanges that, yesterday, closed lower. Dow Jones futures advance 0.18%; S&P 500 futures are up 0.31%; and Nasdaq futures are up 0.54%.

Concerns about the possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 infections rebounded in markets. On the other hand, data that indicate a more consistent recovery of the American economy has kept the indexes close to historical levels. Fears about advancing inflation, however, remain on the radar.

The price hike is also impacting trading on European stocks as investors digest the latest inflation data from the Eurozone and the UK, released yesterday. Both came at historic highs and called into question the expansionist policies adopted on the continent.

The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, ended up on a slight increase yesterday and today operates close to stability, with a slight drop of 0.09%.

Iron ore prices have fallen to the lowest level in more than a year: on the Dalian Stock Exchange, commodity closed down 5.1%, to US$ 80.21 dollars. Oil is also operating at the bottom again. Raw material prices retreat on the possibility of the US and China triggering reserves to increase supply in the market and reduce prices. Brent barrel, whose quotation is a reference for Petrobras, retreats 0.27% to US$ 80.02 and WTI is traded at US$ 77.99, down 0.47%.

corporate radar

Today’s corporate news highlights the agreement to sell Hypera’s over-the-counter pharmaceutical portfolio (HYPE3) for $51 million in Colombia and Mexico to Eurofarma.

JBS (JBSS3) invested US$ 100 million to enter the cultured protein market, which consists of the production of food from animal cells.

Ser (SEER3), on the other hand, approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$15.8 million, corresponding to R$0.123 per share.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) entered into an agreement with Eurofarma for the sale of the portfolio of over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in Colombia and Mexico. The total value of the operation will be US$ 51.6 million.

The company informed that the assets were part of the recent negotiation between the company and Sanofi and the conclusion of the transaction is subject to precedent conditions.

JBS (JBSS3)

JBS (JBSS3) announced an investment of US$ 100 million to enter the market for cultivated protein, which consists of the production of food from animal cells.

The investment will be divided into two fronts, an operation in Spain and another in Brazil. In Europe, JBS announced the acquisition of BioTech Foods for US$ 41 million, which includes the construction of a new manufacturing unit in Spain to scale up production.

Itaú BBA considers the purchase of BioTech Foods as assertive, as JBS is taking another step forward to expand its exposure to the alternative protein industry, which has generated attractive growth compared to conventional protein dynamics.

According to a report, the currently cultivated meat industry is incipient and its global sales are insignificant. In this way, Itaú believes that the acquisition could open up an avenue of growth that has not been explored so far, providing JBS with a totally new and accessible market in the future. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for JBS shares, and a target price of R$47.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$15.893 million, corresponding to R$0.123 per share.

Payment will be made on December 10th.

Shareholders owning shares on November 23, 2021 will be entitled to dividends. Therefore, as of the 24th (inclusive), the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

Unipair (UNIP6)

Unipar (UNIP3) announced investments of R$ 100 million for a project to expand production capacity at a unit in Santo André (SP).

Miter (MTRE3)

Miter (MTRE3) signed a memorandum of understanding with Lucio Empreendimentos to develop real estate projects in SP, with an estimated general annual sale value of R$500 million.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) recorded production of 12,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in October, down 2.3% compared to September.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

April can be an interesting period for the follow-on of Eletrobras (ELET3), said the president of the electric company, Rodrigo Limp, in a conference call with analysts held yesterday afternoon (17).

According to Limp, the deadline for the capitalization operation of the state-owned company is May 14th.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Magazine Luiza announces this Thursday (18th) of its entry into the games market, with the aim of expanding services and products in its app, as informed by the company to Estadão. The initiative brings the company closer to international giants, such as the Chinese Alibaba and Tencent and the American Amazon, which have bet on the production of electronic games to accelerate growth in digital platforms.

