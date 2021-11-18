Ibovespa retreats for the 3rd trading session and starts to show negative performance in November

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down this Wednesday for the third consecutive trading session, starting to show a negative sign in November, amid renewed concerns about the fiscal situation, in a context of deterioration in the country’s economic prospects.

The fall of commodities like the iron ore and oil abroad they also contaminated the São Paulo stock exchange, affecting blue chips Vale and Petrobras.

The benchmark of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.39% to 102,948.45 points, after rising to 105,535.21 and touching 102,551.17 at the worst moment – ​​intraday low since November 2020.

The financial volume totaled 45.18 billion reais, in a session still marked by the expiration of option contracts on the Ibovespa.

With such performance, the Ibovespa started to show a decline of 0.53% in the month. Until the eve, accounted for high of 0.9%.

The perception among financial agents that the PEC of Precatório remains locked in the Senate it brought back the fears that had been allayed in the last two weeks, after the text was approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

Even not considering the PEC the best measure, the market resigned itself that it would be the viable option to avoid an even greater lack of control in public accounts. The lack of progress in the Senate, however, revives fears of “plan B” by the government.

At the same time, the president Jair Bolsonaro has hinted at the possibility of readjustments in civil service salaries, which would have a billion-dollar impact on the 2022 Budget.

According to the partner and economist at the investment advisory firm VLGI, Leonardo Milane, the market continues to be stressed by the political noise, with the president talking about an adjustment to servers, while the PEC finds obstacles in the Senate.

This scenario is against the backdrop of a continuous worsening in economic projections, with the Ministry of Economy cutting its GDP forecast and raising its estimate for the IPCA.

The session was also negative in Wall Street, with fears of inflation and supply chain concerns corroborating bets the US central bank will raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Highlights

Eletrobras (ELECT3) fell 6.63%. After the quarterly result affected by a review in legal provisions, the electricity company now expects the follow-on related to its privatization to take place until May 2022.

Meliuz (CASH3) rose 4.49%, abandoning the weakness of the beginning of the session, when it came to fall more than 5% after reporting a loss in the third quarter.

During a conference call with analysts, executives mentioned that the peak in personnel hiring by the company has passed and that the company is focused on projects for new financial products to be launched in early 2022.

Valley (VALLEY3) fell 2.01% as China’s iron ore futures contract fell for the fourth consecutive session as port stocks of the commodity rose to the highest level in 31 months.

Petrobras (PETR4) retreated 2.53%, weighing on the Ibovespa, in the wake of the decline in oil prices abroad, after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of the imminent oversupply.

Interbank (BIDI11) collapsed 7.32%, in a negative session in other bank papers, such as PAN (BPAN4) and BTG Pactual (BPAC11). In the opposite direction, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) rose 0.4% and Bradesco (BBDC4) advanced 0.44%.

stone (STNE), which is traded in New York, plummeted 34.62% after the means of payment company reported a drop of more than 50% in adjusted net income, a result below analysts’ expectations.