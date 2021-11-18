‘I’m not going to be revising the GDP projection to get along with people,’ says secretary | Brazil

THE Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE) it won’t keep changing its position “to get along with people”, said this Wednesday (17th) the Secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida , regarding the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2022, above the market. “If it is necessary to review, let’s review”, he commented.

He said he believes that “by April of next year” market analysts will change growth estimates, converging on SPE estimates.

He also commented that inflation is above the target in 2021. “For 2022, the SPE’s estimate is in line with the market and both are within the target”, he commented.

For Sachsida, in the next two weeks, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório and Brazil Aid will be addressed, and the noise around fiscal policy will subside.

“Given the size of the pandemic, there is no way not to strengthen social programs,” he said.

He also stated that the issue of precatório needs to be addressed not for this government, for all governments going forward.

Asked about the discussions about granting salary increases for public servants, Sachsida repeated that the government maintains its commitment to fiscal consolidation.

“Let’s look at the data, let’s look at what we’ve done,” he said. He repeated that there is a lot of noise around the fiscal policy, but this will decrease after the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório and the new format of Auxílio Brasil.

“With the reduction of noise, the commitment will become clear”, he said. More attention will be paid to data such as the debt/GDP ratio and primary outcomes. “It will be clear that our economic policy of fiscal consolidation is maintained,” he said.

The new INPC projection presented today, a 10.04% growth, will be used to review the amount of expenditures under the spending ceiling, said the secretary. The index readjusts social security benefits, continuous benefits, bonuses and unemployment insurance.

“In possession of the new estimate of the parameter grid, SOF [Secretaria de Orçamento Federal] will recalculate ceiling space,” he said.

“The message is to emphasize that we continue to respect and maintain the spending ceiling as a key element,” he said.

Next week, the bimonthly report will be presented with new revenue and expense projections. So, the issue of spending caps will become clearer to everyone.