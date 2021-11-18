‘I’m sorry because I talked to them for 25 years’

Coach stated that he was refused by organized and was left out of the conversation on the club’s CT

O São Paulo won the palm trees this Wednesday by 2 to 0 in shock-king and recovered in the Brazilian championship. However, the rout for the Flamengo in the last round at Morumbi, 4 to 0, is still on the agenda at Tricolor.

At a press conference after the victory over the Alviverde, the coach Rogerio Ceni he stated that the tricolor fans went to the CT to protest, revealed that they made themselves available to talk to those present, but was refused.

“About the fans who went to the CT, in fact I didn’t see the fans. When they told me that they would like to talk to the athletes, I was the first to make myself available and said that I would talk to the fans so that there was no the exhibition of the athletes, fans in which I defended for 25 years, working here, always doing my best for the club. But unfortunately they didn’t agree to talk to me. They said they would only like to talk to the players, and the management thought it was better for them to talk to 4 players“, began by asserting.

“Since there was no acceptance by the fans to talk to me, I had to leave the players so that they wouldn’t have worse consequences in the future. But I’m sorry the fan doesn’t talk to me, because I talked to him for 25 years. They should maybe wonder if there was someone who defended this club more like me. After so much time together, it’s part of the process. It seems that there was a cordial conversation, from what happened to me. Maybe in the next opportunity I can talk to them”, he added.

With the victory, São Paulo went to 41 points and occupies the 14th place in the Brasileirão table. The distance to the Z-4 ​​at the moment is five points. It, however, may go back to just two points, if the Bahia win the sport, on Thursday (18), in direct confrontation against relegation.

O Tricolor he will only return to the field for the competition on the 24th, at 9.30 pm, when he receives the Athletic-PR in Morumbi for the same round.