In a hearing at the Chamber, government and Anatel say that all municipalities will have 5G by 2029 | Technology

Representatives of the government and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) said this Wednesday (17), at a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, that by 2029 all municipalities will have fifth-generation mobile internet, the 5G.

1,174 municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants will have at least three providers offering the 5G signal; and

4,396 municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants will have at least one provider offering 5G.

The deadlines were in the notice for the 5G auction and will appear in the authorization contracts that will be signed by the ten winning companies of the auction. The signing is expected to take place on December 14th.

“All municipal seats in Brazil will have 5G. This will be phased in until 2029. In 1,174 municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants we will have at least three providers. And in 4,396 municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants, we will have at least one operator. In addition, we will have 1,700 locations with 5G”, stated Nilo Pasquali, superintendent of Planning and Regulation at Anatel.

Locations are villages, towns and other remote areas, according to the IBGE classification used in the 5G notice.

Nathalia Lobo, deputy Telecommunications secretary at the Ministry of Communications, highlighted that the 5G auction will ensure the expansion of 4G to locations that do not yet have this technology, such as rural areas and roads, making fourth-generation mobile internet the minimum standard to be used by the country. The expansion of 4G appears as an obligation in some of the lots won in the auction.

The 5G auction took place on the 4th and 5th of this month and generated BRL 47.2 billion, with BRL 4.8 billion in collection for the government and BRL 42.4 billion in investments that will have to be fulfilled by the winning companies in return. The expectation was to move BRL 49.7 billion (video below).

Of the 15 companies accredited to participate in the auction, ten took a lot. Of these, five already have authorization to provide personal mobile services: Claro, TIM, Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand), Algar Telecom and Sercomtel. The others are considered newcomers to the mobile market. They are: Winity (Motherland Fund); Cloud2U; 5G Sul Consortium (Copel Telecom and Unifique); Brisanet; and Neko (Surf Telecom).

Despite the five newcomers, Flávia Lefèvre, a member of the Coalizão Direitos na Rede, says the market will continue to be concentrated in the hands of the three large telephone operators.

“In the main frequency bands, we continue to have a predominance of the three large companies — Tim, Vivo and Claro. In addition, they are acquiring Oi’s mobile operation. Our hope is that Winity, which acquired the national 700 MHz band, will act so that small providers that did not have a chance to participate in this tender can hire Winity’s network to expand the offer”, he explained, during the public hearing.

Winity purchased the 700 MHz band, which will initially be used for the expansion of 4G and, in the future, for 5G. The company will act as a wholesale operator, that is, it will install the necessary infrastructure to offer the service and will “lease” the spectrum for other companies to provide the service to the final consumer.

Also at the public hearing at the Chamber, representatives of operators and telecommunications infrastructure companies demanded more friendly legislation from the municipalities regarding the installation of antennas capable of receiving the 5G signal.

“All that we mentioned, coverage and meeting appointments, basically depends on antennas. In other words, you now have a number of antennas to serve all 3G and 4G, and five to ten times more antennas will be needed [para o 5G]. And for the installation of these antennas, municipalities need to be very agile in order to license these new stations that will exist in 5G”, explains José Bicalho, Director of Regulation and Self-Regulation at Conexis Brasil Digital – representative of large telephone operators.

“Brazil has seven capitals with high adherence to the General Law of Antennas, already prepared for 5G; nine capitals with medium adherence; four working on new legislation; and seven capitals with later legislation, which need to run for the installation of 5G be done,” he warned. The notice foresees all capitals with 5G until July 2022.

Sergio Sgobbi, Institutional Relations director at the Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies and Digital Technologies (Brasscom) reinforced the warning. “There is an urgent need for work done by the municipalities to have friendly legislation for receiving these infrastructures.”

Uriel de Almeida Papa, secretary of Water Infrastructure, Communications and Mining at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), highlighted that the Court has three processes in progress to verify the progress of the implementation of 5G in Brazil.

“We’ve seen a series of commitments made by the winning companies, and these commitments will be carried out over the years and will receive the watchful eye of the court,” said Papa.