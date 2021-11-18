In A Place in the Sun, Christian encourages abortion of Ravi’s child: ‘Solved’ · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will discover that he will father a child of Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in A Place in the Sun. The boy will look for Christian (Cauã Reymond) and ask for help to deal with the unexpected situation. The protagonist will open his wallet and suggest that his friend pay for the young woman to have an abortion: “Problem solved”, will be released on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Juan Paiva’s character was created with the poor twin in an orphanage. The two were each other’s only family, until Christian assumed the identity of his rich brother and married Barbara (Alinne Moraes). The young man then became a driver for his childhood friend.

In an unusual way, Ravi became involved with Joy. The graffiti artist used his house as a shelter while fleeing from the police, and the couple had sex right away. After a few days, she reappeared and demanded money in exchange for more sex.

In scene that will aired this Wednesday (17) , Ravi will discover that he will be a father. Everything will start when the girl disappears from the map and asks Adel (Samantha Jones) for help. Worried, her friend will tell Ravi about the pregnancy and even explain that the pregnant woman is determined to take the baby.

The orphan will go after Joy in a clandestine clinic and take her away: “This son has appeared in my life and I’m going to give him everything I didn’t have, that I didn’t receive”, he will affirm.

He will still look to Christian with the intention of finding a friendly shoulder to console himself with. But Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will say that the graffiti artist is carrying out a scam and will offer money so that Ravi can pay for the abortion. Devastated, the boy will tell that he intends to take over the child.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

