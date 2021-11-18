In A Place in the Sun, Elenice puts Christian farce at risk and reveals secret: ‘Sterile’ · TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will jeopardize Christian (Cauã Reymond)’s farce of assuming the twin’s identity in Um Lugar ao Sol. Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) adoptive mother will reveal the boy’s secret to Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “It’s sterile”, will deliver the bankrupt dondoca.

In the plot, Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) will appear behind the protagonist to tell about the paternity of Luc (undisclosed actor) from the episode on Tuesday (23). “His father is you”, will say the ex-lover of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes).

Elenice will then vent to her brother about the playboy’s condition. “My son is sterile! There, I told you! What I never told anyone, are you satisfied?”, she will shoot. “My God, but how is that?”, will ask Teodoro, astonished.

“The child is not Renato’s for the simple reason that he can’t have children. Do you understand now or do you want me to draw it?” The bitch will still report to her brother that she received her son’s diagnosis after a mumps attack at age 16. “Renato is 100% sterile. That’s the truth.”

“But, what do you mean, and Renato doesn’t know about it?”, questioned Teodoro. “Why would I stigmatize a boy who was already problematic, if I myself witnessed the suffering that this was for my husband?” .

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

