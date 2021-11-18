In a PSDB debate on CNN, Leite says he stays in the party even if he loses previews

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, stated that he should remain in the PSDB even if he loses the party’s previews for 2022. The statement was made during the debate promoted by CNN on Wednesday night (17) with the toucans presidential candidates: in addition to Leite, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto, participated.

“I decided at age 16 to join the PSDB, I’ve been at the PSDB for 20 years. I make this commitment. The PSDB, I couldn’t participate in its foundation because I was three years old when it was founded, in 1988, but the PSDB founded my political conditions on me”, said Leite when asked about the matter.

“The PSDB is my party, it’s a great pride. That’s where I’ll stay”, added the governor of Rio Grande do Sul.

Doria, on the other hand, stated that, if he is not chosen as a candidate, he will accept to compose a “third way” candidacy, which is neither linked to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) nor to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), if any rival shows up with more chances of victory – be it toucan or from another party.

“I’ve already made references in this regard, yes. We are building the third way, possibly the best way, through the PSDB, due to the strength of the caucuses, due to the strength of three candidates who are traveling through Brazil, who are debating how we are doing today, but always thinking about Brazil. The feeling of the three candidates who are here today is not an individualistic feeling. It is a project for the PSDB and a project for Brazil. We are going to sit down with whoever wins the caucuses and with other parties, other leaders, to talk about Brazil”, said the governor of São Paulo.

When asked about his electoral performance in the presidential projections in São Paulo – polls show Doria behind Moro, Bolsonaro and Lula in São Paulo, he recalled his campaign for mayor, in 2016.

“We are 11 months away from the elections, it’s a long time. I want to remember that in 2016 I was a candidate for mayor in the capital of São Paulo. Eight months ago, I had a 1% vote intention. Candidate Fernando Haddad, who was mayor of São Paulo, had 24%, and we ended the election in first place, with 54% of the votes”, stated Doria.

Arthur Virgílio, on the other hand, minimized that the PSDB’s disputed caucuses could “split” the party. Remembered about how sectors toucans in 2018 supported Bolsonaro’s candidacy in 2018, despite Geraldo Alckmin’s campaign, Virgílio said it is necessary to “disburse” the PSDB, even if this weakens the party’s strength in Congress.

“If there is someone within the PSDB who is in favor of Bolsonaro, it is obvious that we have to tell him that there are a thousand parties that like Bolsonaro, go to one of them. I would rather have a party with 12 deputies than one with thirty, with twenty or so pocketnaristas”, said the deputy.

The PSDB previews take place this Sunday (21). A total of 44,697 members and registered representatives will vote for the representative of the party that will run for the presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

(Published by Evandro Furoni)