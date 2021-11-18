In a statement, Cruzeiro manifests after confirmation of judgment in case of racial injury in the STJD | cruise

The club also claims that Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, sought the president of Clube do Remo to “offer every possible structure” to act together, seeking actions, but there was no return. Cruzeiro’s board commented that, together with Independência, it tried to identify the perpetrator of the racial insult.

1 of 3 Jefferson celebrates goal for Remo against Cruzeiro — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo Jefferson celebrates goal for Remo against Cruzeiro — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

The STJD confirmed that the Cruise will be judged, on the 23rd, at 10 am. The Minas Gerais club can be punished with a fine and be forced to play with closed gates. The STJD Attorney also asked for the preventive suspension of Cruzeiro so that the club does not have the right to load tickets as a visitor.

In the note, Cruzeiro stressed that “nothing was said by any member of its technical committee or board” and also that “it trusts the Sports Justice and is convinced that the facts will be duly clarified”.

The case of racial injury was exposed by Remo on social networks, after the victory by 3-1 over Fox in Serie B. In the video, which does not show the face of the person responsible for the scream, you can hear: “go take it in the c*, monkey” while forward Jefferson celebrated the goal, the third scored against Fox.

2 of 3 Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction

The player himself also manifested himself on social networks. He stated that “the justice of God does not fail” and lamented what happened. In an interview with GE, forward Jefferson said he has never lived in a situation like this.

– A very sad, complicated situation. I had never gone through this. I am calm, I am at peace. Nothing will take away my joy, nothing will shake me, because my faith and hope are in Christ. May God bless that person and put more love in their heart.

See the full cruise note

We at Cruzeiro have been working incessantly to raise awareness against racism and this has been exposed in recent actions and campaigns. The simple fact that there is the possibility that something was said in this sense in a game under our control meant that, even before we were demanded and/or we were sure of any speech, we proactively addressed the matter on our social networks.

Even though we are sure that nothing has been said by any member of its technical committee or board, we prefer to act. Even though the audio was not clear and there was no unequivocal proof of the words spoken, at that moment, the doubt was enough for us, from Cruzeiro, to decide to act.

In fact, we would do it again, because we don’t wait for open racism to act. A meager spark of racism is enough for anyone to fight against. Even though it is an isolated fact, without the participation of Cruzeiro, it is worth remembering, we still tried, in practical action, to identify with Arena Independência who would have acted in this regard.

More than that, the management of Cruzeiro, in the figure of its president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, as soon as it became aware of the situation, made a point of immediately contacting the president of Clube do Remo, in order to offer all the possible structure so that, together , let us give an example of action against racism.

The president of the club from Pará, however, did not even respond to Cruzeiro, having chosen to present a notice of infringement to the STJD, preferring to turn an opportunity for discussion crucial to the development and evolution of our society into an attempt to harm an opponent’s sport. We trust the Sports Justice and we are convinced that the facts will be duly clarified there.