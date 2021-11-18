In divorce proceedings, Mirella says she is not angry with Dynho – Entertainment

despite having put an end to the marriage with Dynho Alves, which is confined in The Farm 13, Mirella is not angry with her now ex-husband. According to the funkeira’s lawyer, Adélia Soares, she just wants the dancer to “follow his path and be happy”.

Questioned by R7 about the moral damage suit that Mirella could ask for the public exposure of the case, the singer’s lawyer said that she has no interest in the ex’s money. “She can ask, it’s her right, but she doesn’t want to. She just wants to break the bond,” he assured.

“She was very sad with the situation, she is feeling frustrated, but she is not angry. Her intention is not to take money from him. Her interest is to dissolve the marriage and get on with her life. Turn the page”, stressed the lawyer .

Mirella announced the divorce this Tuesday (16) and, through social networks, he hinted that the relationship between Dynho and the influencer Sthe Matos, which generated controversy and divided opinions in The Farm 13, was the reason for the separation. “Disrespect,” vented the funkeira.