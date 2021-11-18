‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Nelio gets trump card to destroy Tonico

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will get a trump card that can destroy Tonico (Alexandre Nero). It will all start after the deputy goes to war.

Nélio, then, will go through the documents in the newspaper to try to find something that could incriminate his boss. He will then find a letter and read to himself: “Following directions, I disseminated false information about Solano Lopez’s actions. However, I have not yet received the agreed amount. I await urgent response. THERE IS”. “Who is HA?!”, he will react.

In a following scene, he will arrive excited to talk to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and will say that he made a great discovery:

— I got a list of the nominees and saw that there was a man named Horacio Aioli. It can only be him. HA It was Tonico who pulled the strings for him to go to the Asuncion embassy. What he did was give false news to the authorities. Nobody in Brazil knew that Solano was planning to invade Mato Grosso. But Tonico knew—he will say, leaving his lover hopeful.

Check out the summary for the week of November 15th to 20th: