In Vina’s night, Ceará thrashes Fortaleza and dreams of going to Libertadores – 11/17/2021

Ceará thrashed Fortaleza 4-0 on Wednesday night (17) and now is in fact in the fight for a spot in the Copa Libertadores, as it reached 45 points. Furthermore, the team sees itself just four points behind its arch-rivals in the classification of the Brazilian Championship.

The match, valid for the 33rd round, was played at Arena Castelão, under the command of Fortaleza, who parked on 49 points and hasn’t won for five league games — four defeats and one draw. Adding their participation in the Copa do Brasil, in which they advanced to the semifinals, there are six matches without a triumph.

The highlight of the game was Vina, who dominated the midfield and swung the net twice, in two good plots built with the help of Mendonza, who also participated in the fourth goal. Tiago Nunes’ team relied on counterattacks and had control, while Juan Vojvoda’s Fortress failed on several moves.

Ceará’s goals were scored by Lima, Vina (twice) and Yony González.

Ceará starts better and opens the score

Fortaleza did not start the match connected, totally unlike Ceará. Goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck sent the ball to defender Ederson, who controlled it badly and delivered it at the feet of Lima. The attacking midfielder ran a little and kicked from the right, in the corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper, in the 13th minute of the first half.

Fortaleza tries to arrive, and Ceará counterattacks

Despite the goal, both teams maintained their initial rhythm. Ceará was less with the ball, increasing in speed, while Fortaleza kept the passing game. Some chances came from Depietri, Éderson and Bruno Melo, to Fortaleza, as well as a good plot by Vina for the visitors. And, already in additions?

Ceará expands on counterattack

After a corner play by Fortaleza that went wrong, Ceará rose very quickly. Fernando Sobral dominated on the right side and played for Mendonza, in the middle of the penalty area. He could have kicked it, but he decided to give one more pass and found Vina, in the 46th minute, who finished hard and sent it to the back of the net.

Second half starts the same

At 10 minutes into the second stage, Fortaleza took its first good shot on goal. Éderson played with his heel for Matheus Vargas, who filled his foot, but João Ricardo defended.

At 12, again on the counterattack, Ceará saw Mendonza receive Vina and run from midfield to the penalty area. He hit his left leg and the ball, very slowly, passed the crossbar.

Fortaleza was still dangerous again in the next move, in a plot that left the ball inside the small area, facing Éderson. At the last moment, however, Messias, from Ceará, arrived and threw the ball to a corner.

Fortaleza grows and tries to lower the score

Fortaleza did not give up on the game. After a few substitutions, Yago Pikachu played backwards, at the foot of Wellington Paulista. The center forward sent a bomb after 37 minutes, but João Ricardo stretched out and managed to send it to the corner.

night of vina

At 40 minutes into the second half, Ceará once again arrived on the attack with a lot of danger. Yony ​​received the ball from Vina, entered the area and touched it to Mendonza, who passed it back to Vina. He set up the kick and sent Marcelo Boeck into the left corner of goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck, who jumped but didn’t reach the ball.

Yony ​​González closes the account

Mendonza once again made a good play and, on the back line, crossed into the middle of the penalty area. It was 47 minutes into the second half and Yony González got to the ball on his own, just pushing into the goal.

DATASHEET

Fortaleza 0 x 4 Ceará

Date: 11/17/2021

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Hour: 20h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP);

Assistants: Daniel Luís Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Limar (SP);

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Goals: Lima (CEA), at 13′ of the 1st time (0-1); Vina (CEA), 46′ of the 1st time (0-2); Vina (CEA), 40′ of the 2nd period (0-3); Yony ​​González (CEA), 47′ of the 2nd time (0-4)

Yellow cards: Fabinho (CEA), Gabriel Dias (CEA), Mendonza (CEA), João Ricardo (CEA), Marcelo Benevenuto (FOR)

Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Benevenutto, Titi (Matheus Vargas), Bruno Melo, Jussa, Éderson (Edinho), Ronald, Yago Pickachu, Depietri (Romarinho) and Robson (Wellington Paulista). Technician: Juan Vojvoda.

Ceará: João Ricardo, Gabriel Dias (Igor), Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco, Fabinho (William Oliveira), Fernando Sobral, Vina, Mendoza, Lima (Marlon) and Jael (Yony González). Technician: Tiago Nunes.