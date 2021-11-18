Influencer Liziane Gutierrez, ex-Fazenda 13, is arrested in the US after a widespread fight – Zoeira

the influencer Liziane Gutierrez, former participant of ‘The Farm 13’, was held in Los Angeles, California, United States. According to her press office, which confirmed the information to UOL’s Splash portal, the case happened after a fight.

Guest of an event in the North American city last Sunday (14), Liziane was part of a confusion among generalized pushing, even pushing one of the officers.

“She got involved in a argument, there was pushing and shoving, out of nowhere a brawl began. She shoved one of the officers who was at her. She was detained for an hour in a police car waiting for the lawyer to arrive. If it didn’t, she would be arrested,” the team said in a note to UOL.

legal problems

Meanwhile, on social networks, the team used her official profile to reveal that the ex-peoa would be away to solve legal problems.

“At the moment the model is solving court problems in the United States and, soon, everything will be clarified”, says the statement left on Twitter.

Photograph: Play/Twitter

This Wednesday afternoon (17), her team published a new image, this time with a statement from the influencer. “There is a reason and the protagonist of the story is not me, it’s my son, whoever is a mother will identify and understand me,” he said.