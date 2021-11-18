Influencer rebels when she discovers her son’s death: ‘Nobody told me’ | TV & Soap Operas

Instagram Juliana Priscilla, influencer

Juliana Priscila moved her followers this Wednesday morning (17) by sharing a video on her Instagram profile. Crying and with a trembling voice, the influencer tells that her son, Sebastian, died at dawn and that no one told her.

During the video, she also accuses hospital staff of not passing on all of her son’s health-related information. “My son was fine, I got a call that he was going to have surgery, when I got here, my son was intubated, swollen, he had had an arrest and no one told me. My son died! No one told me anything”, she says in the video. “I was here yesterday, no one warned me,” she reinforced.

In the post’s comment feed, fans of the post sent messages of support and comfort. “Ju Forces, Sebastian went to rest,” said an admirer. “May God give you comfort 🙌 When a mother loses a child, we all feel the pain”, commented another follower. “They are asking for calm for a mother who has just lost her child. My God in heaven. I’ll be praying for you and crying along,” declared a third fan, citing Juliana’s conversation with hospital staff.

Sebastian, the result of the relationship between Juliana and Saulo Oliveira, was born in May 2021. While still pregnant, the baby already had some problems. Others were diagnosed after birth. When publicizing on the networks that her baby would need care, the influencer received a lot of support.

“I want to thank each of you who have been sending messages to me. There were many people. I also thank the pages that posted what happened, because thanks to that many people came to me, who didn’t know me, and told their stories, saying that they went through this and that they managed to win. This ends up giving us a little more hope”, she said, at the time of discovery.