INSS ceiling may exceed R$7,000 after new inflation estimate – News

THE raising the estimate of high inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) to 10.04% will impact the minimum wage adjustments, from earnings of retirees and pensioners and raise the INSS (National Social Security Institute) ceiling to R$ 7,079.50 as of January.

INSS ceiling is the maximum amount that the worker can receive from retirement.

With the new percentage, the minimum wage may rise from the current BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,210.44 in 2022. The initial forecast, presented in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), was BRL 1,147, value BRL 63.44 below the most recent estimate.

The INSS ceiling will jump from the current BRL 6,433.57 to BRL BRL 7,079.50 (an increase of BRL 645.93). In the budget proposal delivered to Congress, the estimated value was BRL 6,832.45. For those who receive a monthly salary of R$3,000, the new salary will rise to R$3,301.20.

Despite the increase forecast for both the minimum wage and the INSS benefits being higher, the values ​​do not include a real gain, with the replacement of the purchasing power of retirees and pensioners.

By granting a readjustment of the minimum wage below the price index variation, the federal government spends less. This is because social security benefits cannot be less than the minimum wage. Calculations show that each real in the minimum wage implies an extra expense in excess of R$ 350 million in public coffers.

According to estimates by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the minimum wage is the basis for the remuneration of 50 million workers and beneficiaries of the INSS (National Social Security Institute).