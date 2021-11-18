INSS payroll loan margin will reduce in 2022

Currently, INSS retirees and pensioners have a greater margin to obtain payroll-deductible loans. Initially, the facility came through a Provisional Measure (MP), and in March 2021 it ended up becoming a law. However, it will come to an end on December 31st. Thus, for 2022, the margin limit for loans of this type will have new rules. So, to find out more, check out below.

INSS: payroll loan margin limit will have new rules in 2022, see what changes

Thus, today, retirees and pensioners can contract credit with a 35% payroll-deductible loan. In addition, they have a 5% margin for the credit card. In other words, under these terms, the insured can use approximately 40% of the benefit balance to contract payroll loans.

Regarding the changes in hiring in 2022, as of January 1, 2022, the hiring will be as follows:

The insured may use 35% of the balance available in the INSS for payroll;

Of this 35%, 30% are for taking out a loan and 5% for use with a credit card

The law also allows for the suspension of installments from the contracting of loans for four months, without changing the value and interest rate.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the payment of the payroll loan installments is not made by discounting a current account, or through a bank slip, as in other types of loans. In this case, the discount is made directly from the INSS benefit, or from the salary of public or private employees.

