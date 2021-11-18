Internacional fans revolt with Marcelo Lomba after defeat by Cuiabá

Internacional went to Arena Pantanal and was defeated by Cuiabá, 1-0. The goal was scored by Elton Rodrigues, with a penalty, and Colorado fans didn’t like the result at all and criticized some players on social networks. Among them, Marcelo Lomba was the most talked about.

Lomba had his name among the most talked about subjects on Twitter, and criticism of the goalkeeper is due to the penalties he does not defend. In another maximum penalty against the Colorado goal, the ball entered, and the Colorados didn’t save adjectives for the archer.

The most excited asked until the player’s departure, which with a contract near the end, should not be until 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul. Others even used heavier words to classify the player, such as ‘useless’. See the repercussion: