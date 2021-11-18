Internacional fans revolt with Marcelo Lomba after defeat by Cuiabá

Internacional went to Arena Pantanal and was defeated by Cuiabá, 1-0. The goal was scored by Elton Rodrigues, with a penalty, and Colorado fans didn’t like the result at all and criticized some players on social networks. Among them, Marcelo Lomba was the most talked about.
Lomba had his name among the most talked about subjects on Twitter, and criticism of the goalkeeper is due to the penalties he does not defend. In another maximum penalty against the Colorado goal, the ball entered, and the Colorados didn’t save adjectives for the archer.
The most excited asked until the player’s departure, which with a contract near the end, should not be until 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul. Others even used heavier words to classify the player, such as ‘useless’. See the repercussion:
THE LOMBA IS USELESS MY GOD HOW WU I HATE THAT
— lau (@hopecontrol)
November 17, 2021
But the anger and disgust I have with Marcelo Lomba is something inexplicable. I hate this bald guy.
— clever (@moiakiko)
November 17, 2021
Penalty against the wall of the speed bump is a goal for sure kkkk even kicking it out turns a goal kkk
— Mark (@kleininter)
November 17, 2021
Send Lomba away for God’s sake
— Daniel (@ubatma)
November 18, 2021
I can’t take the bump on my team anymore, Daniel comes back pvfr
— Francielly❤️ (@francielly1909)
November 17, 2021
Look at the picture! The Cuiabá player hadn’t touched the ball yet, and Lomba falls to the side like a bean sack! pic.twitter.com/Es9C3jT9v1
— (@twinter_net)
November 17, 2021
When there is a penalty against Inter, I suggest taking Lomba away.
Sit there near the corner and let the guy hit without a goalkeeper, which leads to msm.
— fabiobart (@fbio_hgnbart)
November 18, 2021
The day that Lomba takes a penalty, the world ends.
— j.duarte (@jduartegarcia)
November 18, 2021
Internacional’s next game is against Flamengo, in Beira-Rio, next Saturday (20), at 9:30 pm (GMT).