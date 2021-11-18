Iron ore drops to lowest level in over a year in China By Reuters



© Reuters. China steel worker 7/24/2019 REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo



by Enrico De la Cruz

(Reuters) – China futures contracts tumbled on Thursday to their lowest level in more than a year, dragged down by a gloomy prospect of demand for steel products and raw materials at the world’s biggest steelmaker.

The most traded iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed down 5.1% to RMB 511.50 ($80.21) a tonne, after hitting RMB 510.50 earlier in the session, the lowest value since November 4, 2020.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the iron ore contract for December fell 2.5%, to 86.30 dollars a ton, in the early morning (Brasilia time).

“The price of iron ore has not yet reached a lower limit,” wrote analysts at Zhongzhou Futures Co Ltd in a weekly note, citing continued restrictions on China’s steel production in line with its targets for decarbonization and turmoil in the country’s real estate sector .

China’s monthly steel output has been declining since July after seeing double-digit growth in the first half of the year, with tight production controls and restrictions on energy use affecting both supply and demand.

The country’s crude steel production in January-October totaled 877.05m tonnes, down 0.7% year-on-year.

The surge in iron ore supply, with imported materials stocked at Chinese ports rising to a 31-month high of 147.60m tonnes last week, according to data from consultancy SteelHome, also added to the pressure on the prices.

The reference price for iron ore with 62% content in China was 90 dollars a ton on Thursday, a low of 18 months.

For construction on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.1%, and hot rolled coil fell 1.9%. Stainless steel retreated 2.6%.

Dalian coking coal fell 2.5%, while coke gained 0.9%.