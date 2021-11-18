Is it worth buying used iPhone?

Image: It is nothing new that Apple cell phones are very successful and are very coveted and desired items. But, the question remains: is it worth buying a used iPhone?

Quickly, yes. The used market of Maçã is always very heated in Brazil, so it is possible to find used new appliances with very interesting offers.

With the season of promotions coming and going, many people like to take advantage of discounts to switch smartphones. However, not all of them want to shell out a large amount of their hard-earned money. And let’s face it, spending more than R$9,000 on a new cell phone is far from being a comfortable situation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Therefore, Canaltech went after used iPhone deals, to see which models have better deals in the second-hand market. So we selected those that present a substantial difference, in value, between the zero cell and the one that has already been “run”.

Research was carried out on the main price comparison companies to check the value of new cell phones and on sites such as OLX, Mercado Livre and even Facebook’s Market Place, where we found the main used deals.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is the darling of Apple fans looking for a used but still up-to-date cell phone (image – Canaltech)

Starting with iPhone 11, released 2 years ago, but still offering very good hardware for 2021-2022. For being more “old”, this model tends to have cheaper prices among the top-of-the-line devices from Apple today.

In Canaltech’s surveys, the iPhone 11’s base model had quite striking values ​​— considering, of course, that Apple devices usually cost more.

Among the internal memory options, the ones that have the greatest difference in price from new to used are the 64 and 128 GB options. On versions with more storage than these, keeping the used model starts to not make much sense, as they are not that much cheaper than the new models.

In the last six months, this zero device was around R$4,000, so look for prices below that or try to negotiate to get a good discount.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is a thicker camera and battery option than the regular iPhone 11 (Image: Canaltech)

The iPhone 11 Pro joins the list of iPhones worth buying used. That’s because the 64 and 256 GB versions are being offered at very competitive prices, considering what the device offers.

For those who want or need to venture into the world of photography, this cell phone is the most suitable. It has an extra camera on the rear, the 12 MP telephoto lens, which allows for a much better zoom, in addition to having optical image stabilization. That way, the shaking and shaking of your hand doesn’t affect the video or photo quality.

Its A13 Bionic chipset can run any productivity-oriented application very well, from image editing to small shorts.

In our research, we found the new iPhone 11 Pro costing around R$5,000.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most complete model of this generation (Image – disclosure)

However, if you like big screens, the used iPhone 11 Pro Max is a sure choice. It presents the biggest difference between the zero and the second-hand device, that is, it devalued the most.

Its 6.5-inch Super Retina screen gives a show of color and image quality, making the model an excellent alternative, even among the most recent releases from Apple.

In the main price comparisons, Canaltech found the iPhone 11 Pro Max zero at values ​​close to R$ 8,000.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 should become the darling of Apple fans now that the iPhone 13 has arrived (Image – Canaltech)

For those of you who are interested in the latest smartphones, we have the iPhone 12, which also presents interesting offers when we research the used market.

Among the internal storage options, those that proved to be the most attractive were 64 and 256 GB. In the version with lower capacity, it is possible to find ads with a difference of up to R$900 compared to the zero device.

In relation to the model with 256 GB, it is interesting to look for values ​​below R$ 6,000, so that the choice for the used one makes sense. For comparison purposes, an iPhone 12 zero is costing around R$5,000 (depending on the amount of storage).

And the iPhone 13? It is worth it?

You might be wondering if the iPhone 13 is worth it in the used market.

In Canaltech’s surveys, no values ​​were found below those practiced in new devices. Or when found, they didn’t justify the choice because it was an insignificant difference, making more sense to opt for a zero cell phone. In short, it is still not worth looking for used models from this family.

And the iPhone XS and Xs Max, is it worth buying used? Honestly, it depends on the price you find. Remembering that they are cell phones that are over 3 years old, so it is important to look for more suitable offers.

These devices are also no longer officially sold by Apple, so it may have a higher maintenance cost. In addition, they will soon be on the list of devices that will not receive updates, although it will still take another two or three years before that happens.

If this generation is still an option for you, look for very competitive prices and below or close to R$2,000. In the case of the Xs Max, however, prices are likely to be too high, and then it makes sense to move to newer models.

Tips for Buying a Used

First, talk about the used device with the seller. Ask about the battery’s health, how many years of use, when it bought it.

Always try to negotiate the price. Since this is a direct conversation with the advertiser, this opens up more room for discounts or different forms of payment, as long as the two are in agreement. In this way, it is possible to obtain values ​​that are even more interesting than those advertised.

Test the used device

Other important points, when buying a used cell phone, is to try the device. With it in hand, check the menus and physical buttons to confirm they’re working.

It is important to check the condition of cables, chargers and headphones (if they come with the smartphone). Remember to try out the camera’s cameras to make sure they work and aren’t scratched or damaged.

Do you have a receipt or invoice?

If possible, ask for the iPhone purchase receipt. That way you have more guarantees that it’s not a stolen or counterfeit cell phone. However, not everyone usually keeps receipts, but if any advertiser has it, it’s a differential.

Try to schedule the exchange in public places and, preferably, go with a friend, boyfriend or relative.

Will receive updates

Finally, try to research the lists of devices that will still be able to receive future updates from Apple, in order to purchase devices that offer greater longevity of use and longer-term support from the manufacturer.

About updates, it is important to check which version is installed on the iPhone, this guarantees the originality of the product and Apple support, in case it presents any defect or bug.