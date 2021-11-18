Is there still time to lose weight until Christmas? See nutritionist tips

With the proximity of the holiday season and the arrival of summer, the search for miracle diets for quick weight loss grows.

Nutritionist Maíra Azevedo points out that, although it is even possible to eliminate a significant amount of weight in a short period, it is important to refuse the magic formulas. First of all, it is necessary to make a realistic projection about weight loss.

“Success on the scale will depend on a series of factors, such as, for example, whether the person has already undergone an accordion effect or not, whether he is exercising, whether he is sleeping well and several others. However, it is clear that the right food can help”, highlights the nutritionist.

According to Maíra, healthy weight loss is slow, full of ups and downs and requires a lot of learning to become definitive: “If the person gained 10 kilos in five months, it is even plausible to think that they will reduce those same 10 kilos in 30 days ?”.

Still, the nutritionist says that some foods can speed up the weight loss process. She explains that the main allies are those who give satiety. “By ingesting proteins and good fats, you will eat little and will be satisfied for longer, thus generating a caloric deficit, which is the key point for weight loss”, he explains.

daily choices

The same opinion has the nutritionist Laura de Souza Silva, from the brasiliense clinic Nutrindo o Conhecimento. She reminds us that maintaining proper weight is a matter of lifestyle habits. “What makes you fat is not what you eat between Christmas and New Year, but what you consume between New Year and Christmas”, he recalls.

Laura advises those who want to lose weight to seek help from a nutrition expert and not go hunting for trendy tricks on social media.

In general, however, Laura explains that the practice of physical exercise, combined with a greater intake of water and the inclusion of more fiber and protein in the menu, can make the body deflate, which would guarantee a different look for parties in end of the year.