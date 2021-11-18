It is now possible to listen to the audio before sending it via WhatsApp

Now the user can listen to the audio first and choose to send or delete.

WhatsApp released a novelty for users who have iPhone (iOS) and who like to check the audio information before sending. The voice recording tool update allows the user to pause the capture to hear the audio before sending in the conversation.

The app’s new feature also works in the PC beta version. After listening to the recording, you can still choose if you really want to send the file to the contact or if you prefer to delete to record new audio.

It is important to point out that, so far, the feature does not provide the possibility to continue recording the audio where it left off.

Check out how easy it is to listen to audio before sending it on WhatsApp.