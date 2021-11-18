Italy has more than 10,000 new cases for the first time in 6 months – News

Italy registered this Wednesday (17) 10,172 more cases and 72 deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a bulletin from the Ministry of Health.

With that, the total number of infections already diagnosed in the country rose to 4,883,242, while the number of deaths reached 132,965.

The number of cases this Wednesday is the highest for a single day in Italy since May 8, when there were 10,176 infections.

The seven-day moving average of infections rose for the 15th time in a row to reach 8,030, up 85% compared to two weeks ago, while the number of deaths rose to 59, a figure 53% higher than 14 days ago.

Italy also has just over 4.6 million cured and 127,085 active cases, the highest figure since September 12 (127,334).

So far, 84.3% of the target audience (people over 12 years old) is already fully vaccinated against Covid, but more than 7 million individuals able to be immunized have not even taken the first dose, which leaves room for cases to continue rising.

The rise in infections and deaths has already made the Italian authorities discuss the reintroduction of restrictions, but there is a growing movement for possible measures to target only non-vaccinated ones, following the model adopted in Austria.

“I defend this line. If we don’t do this, in a few weeks we will be in lockdown and it will be too late,” said on Wednesday the former prime minister and current leader of the center-left Italian, Enrico Letta.